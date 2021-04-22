AC Valhalla Hidden Ones Bureau: Here Are All The Hidden Ones Bureau Locations

AC Valhalla has been in stores for some time now and it has become quite famous. The Norse Folklore, Action-RPG blend is widely praised and players go through huge chunks of time in this game. The mission itself is a monstrous excursion and players will wind up going through over 50 Hours simply attempting to finish the primary mission of the game. Yet, between this, players are pondering about AC Valhalla Hidden Ones Bureau.

AC Valhalla Hidden Ones Bureau

AC Valhalla has many hidden items and other mysteries in the game. One of the mysterious locations is the Hidden Ones Bureau. In the Hidden Ones Bureau location players can find a piece of gear and a page from the Magas Codex. Check out all the Hidden Ones Bureau Location guide by IGN below:

Ratae Bureau

Location: Ledecestrescire - Eastern outskirts of the city of Ledecestre

Gear: Hidden Ones’ Gloves

The Magas Codex: Page 4

Londinium Bureau

Location: Lunden - just outside of the eastern wall of the city

Gear: Hidden Ones’ Mask

The Magas Codex: Page 1

Camulodunum Bureau

Location: Essexe - On the southeastern corner of Corcestre.

Gear: Hidden Ones’ Hood

The Magas Codex: Page 5

Eboracum Bureau

Location: Jorvik - East of Jorvik Theatre

Gear: Hidden Ones’ Robes

The Magas Codex: Page 2

Temple of Ceres Bureau

Location: Glowecestrescire - Base of the mountains that span the western border of the Glowecestrescire

Gear: Hidden Ones’ Leggings

The Magas Codex: Page 3

Venta Belgarum Bureau

Location: Wincestre - On the western edge of Wincestre

Gear: Suttungr’s Claw

The Magas Codex: Page 6

AC Valhalla Cynewulf Location

When the players reach Lunden, they will come across a side quest. This side quest will task the players to bring a band of three musicians back together. The musicians that the players need to reunite are Cynewulf, Kitt and Ysane. Out of the 3 Cynewulf Lunden Location is the most difficult to find. Check out the Cynewulf Lunden Location and other musicians locations below:

Cynewulf – Hint: Imprisoned

Cynewulf is imprisoned in a fort in North Lunden, the players need to infiltrate this fort and free the prisoners, Cynewulf is imprisoned in one of the two large cages at the fort.

Kitt – Hint: Seen near the church

Kitt can found playing the lute outside St Paul’s Cathedral

Ysane – Hint: playing venues in Lundenwic

Ysane can be found playing music towards the northwest of St Paul’s Cathedral

Promo Image Source: NoviKaiba23 Twitter