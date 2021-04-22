AC Valhalla Hidden Ones Bureau: Here Are All The Hidden Ones Bureau Locations

AC Valhalla has been in stores for some time now and it has become quite famous. The Norse Folklore, Action-RPG blend is widely praised and players go through huge chunks of time in this game. The mission itself is a monstrous excursion and players will wind up going through over 50 Hours simply attempting to finish the primary mission of the game. Yet, between this, players are pondering about AC Valhalla Hidden Ones Bureau.
AC Valhalla Hidden Ones Bureau
AC Valhalla has many hidden items and other mysteries in the game. One of the mysterious locations is the Hidden Ones Bureau. In the Hidden Ones Bureau location players can find a piece of gear and a page from the Magas Codex. Check out all the Hidden Ones Bureau Location guide by IGN below:
Ratae Bureau
- Location: Ledecestrescire - Eastern outskirts of the city of Ledecestre
- Gear: Hidden Ones’ Gloves
- The Magas Codex: Page 4
Londinium Bureau
- Location: Lunden - just outside of the eastern wall of the city
- Gear: Hidden Ones’ Mask
- The Magas Codex: Page 1
Camulodunum Bureau
- Location: Essexe - On the southeastern corner of Corcestre.
- Gear: Hidden Ones’ Hood
- The Magas Codex: Page 5
Eboracum Bureau
- Location: Jorvik - East of Jorvik Theatre
- Gear: Hidden Ones’ Robes
- The Magas Codex: Page 2
Temple of Ceres Bureau
- Location: Glowecestrescire - Base of the mountains that span the western border of the Glowecestrescire
- Gear: Hidden Ones’ Leggings
- The Magas Codex: Page 3
Venta Belgarum Bureau
- Location: Wincestre - On the western edge of Wincestre
- Gear: Suttungr’s Claw
- The Magas Codex: Page 6
AC Valhalla Cynewulf Location
When the players reach Lunden, they will come across a side quest. This side quest will task the players to bring a band of three musicians back together. The musicians that the players need to reunite are Cynewulf, Kitt and Ysane. Out of the 3 Cynewulf Lunden Location is the most difficult to find. Check out the Cynewulf Lunden Location and other musicians locations below:
Cynewulf – Hint: Imprisoned
- Cynewulf is imprisoned in a fort in North Lunden, the players need to infiltrate this fort and free the prisoners, Cynewulf is imprisoned in one of the two large cages at the fort.
Kitt – Hint: Seen near the church
- Kitt can found playing the lute outside St Paul’s Cathedral
Ysane – Hint: playing venues in Lundenwic
- Ysane can be found playing music towards the northwest of St Paul’s Cathedral
Promo Image Source: NoviKaiba23 Twitter