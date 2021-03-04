AC Valhalla Horse Home: What Is The Suggested Power And Location Of This Zealot?

AC Valhalla Zealots are the enforcers for the Order of the Ancients. They can be found wandering along roads as they don't have a particular location. It is possible that they might be wandering between different regions but most of the time they can be found in one region more often as compared to other regions. Whenever a player is near a Zealot, a horn will begin blowing.

AC Valhalla Horsa Home

The players will be able to locate the Zealot Horsa roaming the main roads of Oxenefordscire in the north direction from the river. This Zealot travels on foot so it will be harder to spot it.

Location: Oxenefordscire

Suggested Power: 130

All Zealots Locations

Bercthun Can be located in the Hamtunscire region who will have a power of 340. Just keep looking for him in the plain field. He will be riding around the area on a horse.

Hrothgar Suggested Power for Hrothgar is 280. Can be located in the Suthsexe region riding on the roads.

Woden Can be located on the roads of the Cent region on his horse. Suggested power for Woden is 220.

Cudberct You can find Cuberct in the Oxenefordscire region on a horse. Suggested power for Cudberct is 160.

Heike Heike can be found in the Essexe region. Suggested power for Heike is 250. Using the Raven or Odin’s sight to find her is a good idea.

Wuffa Can be located in the left corner of East Anglia. Suggested power for Wuffa is 160.

Kendall He will be found in the area between Ravensburg and Walden, Granterbridgescire. Suggested power for Kendall is 90. He will have a long sword and shield equipped.

Horsa Suggested power for Horsa is 130. He can be found in the Oxenefordscire region near the Alne River.

Beorhtsige Can be located in the Glowecestrescire region. Suggested power for Beorhtsige is 280. Beorhtsige carries a long spear and likes to dye his beard with the blood of his victims.

Wealdmaer Suggested power for Wealdmaer is 160. Can be located in the Scropescire region and carries a spear for a fight.

Redwalda Below the Ledecestrescire region, near the river, you will find Redwalda on the main road of the area. He carries a sword and a shield with him. You need to have above or near 90 power to beat him in a fight.

Eorforwine Eorforwine is found right on the middle road of the Grantebridgescire region. She is a violent warrior that requires a player with 90 power.

Osgar Can be located on the left of the Lincolnscire region. Suggested power for Osgar is 220.

Cola Cola is a messenger working for The Adze. He is found at the top left side of the Ledecestrescire region, beside the bridge. You need to have above 90 power to beat him.

Callin Can be located at the top right side of the map, in the Eurvicscire region. He is mostly found below the Derwent River and carries a sword and bow with him. Suggested power for Callin is 280.



Additions in The Latest AC Valhalla Update

Yule Season: River Raids Game Mode Added in-game support for River Raids. A new highly replayable mode that will introduce the players to unexplored regions of England, which is full of raiding opportunities. New loot, rewards, and challenges for the Rawen Clan. The River Raids Mode is part of the Yule Season content. It is free for all Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla players, and it is accessible in-game after downloading Title Update 1.1.2.

NEW ABILITIES Berserker Trap - This attaches a trap to your arrow, spreading hallucinatory powder. Any nearby movement causes the trap to trigger. Surprise clueless passersby! Battle Cry - In a fit of rage, Eivor lets out a blood-curdling scream, gaining strength and causing nearby enemies to stumble backwards in fear, interrupting their attacks. Shoulder Bash: Eivor performs a shoulder bash that pushes back enemies and destroys objects.

NEW SKILLS Assassin Carry: Automatically carry a body after a successful assassination. Assassin Slide: Slide into enemies and knock them off balance while sprinting. Power Stroke: Trigger a speed boost on the long ship at the cost of stamina. Arrow Looter: Eivor has a greater chance of looting arrows from archers. Fight Ready: Always start a fight with an adrenaline-filled slot. Long Ship Brace: When you are in command of the long ship, the crew will raise their shield with you.



