AC Valhalla - How To Beat The Zealot Redwalda? Find Tips And Tricks To Defeat The Boss

AC Valhalla is one of the most popular open-world RPGs (Role Playing game) out right now. The game is a continuation of the highly popular Assasin's Creed series of games. Ever since the game was released, game developer Ubisoft has been adding new updates and challenges to keep the game feeling fresh and exciting for players. However, defeating bosses in AC Valhalla is quite a bit of a challenge. If you do not have the right combination of powerful weapons, armour and equipment, defeating powerful bosses is next to impossible. Here is your guide on how to beat the AC Valhalla Redwalda boss.

How To Beat Redwalda Boss In AC Valhalla

Redwalda is a powerful boss-type called Zealot that you have to fight to get through the missions of the game. Redwalda is usually found close to Ravensthorpe. He can be a hard Zealot to beat if players end up encountering him in the early game. Redwalda is a level 90 boss, so unless you are at least level 90 yourself, you shouldn't attempt to challenge this boss. When you have sufficient levels to take on Redwalda, make sure you have full health, some healing items and your adrenaline bar full.

Redwalda wields a large sword and a shield is a tanky, brawler type character. His shield can be ridiculously hard to get past. The trick to defeating him is to use a weapon that can strike quickly in rapid succession. This will help you get past his defences and he won't have any time to recover. You will also have to recognise his patterns of attacks and defence and find the gaps where you can hit him.

The best weapons you can use against Redwalda is high-level daggers with a ton of damage. You can get close with these daggers and hit him whenever you get an opening. Plus, movement and dodging are easier and faster when using daggers. The best time to hit Redwalda is just after his attack animation finishes and he starts to go into a defensive position. Once you fight him a couple of time, you will get a hang of the perfect timings. Only go for light and fast attacks so you can take advantage of the small-time opening. If you try to use a heavy attack, there's a good chance Redwalda will block it.

Moreover, try to use poison or slow ability on him. If you can poison him or slow him down with potions or special daggers, the fight will get much easier for you. However, if you can't kill Redwalda with a dagger, you can use a spear from a long-range and try to land accurate headshots will keeping distance. Stay tuned for more news on AC Valhalla and gaming.