AC Valhalla: Learn About All The Galloglaich Armor Locations In This Guide

AC Valhalla is an open-world adventure based game. You will be able to play this game in Microsoft windows, play station 4, play station 5, and Xbox series. The game was first released in November 10, 2020. Its publishers, Ubisoft Montreal, has been including various armor sets, characters, and both main and side quests to make this game interesting for its players. The game received generally positive reviews from the gaming community. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of the Galloglaich Armor, the Galloglaich armor locations in AC Valhalla and more.

The complete details of Galloglaich Armor

There are several Armor sets you will find throughout AC Valhalla, each one offers a different play style. In the case of the Galloglaich Armor, it offers a play style suited for the players who likes to get up close and personal with enemies and brawl. It also offers powerful melee damage and resistance bonuses. One thing you should note is that this armor is found in regions that advise a Power Level of at least 160. Galloglaich generally means Gallowglass, and it’s a name that refers to Scottish mercenary warriors of Norse origins. They are the so-called Norse-Gaels of the 10th-16th Centuries. In the next section, we will look at the Galloglaich Armor locations in AC Valhalla.

The Galloglaich Armor locations in AC Valhalla

Galloglaich Armor, Lincolnscire, Spalding Bandit Lair. Find the key to the hut nearby. Just keep using your Odin’s Sight. You can crouch underneath the huts if you need cover from nearby enemies.

Galloglaich Bracers, Lincoln, Lincolnscire. You’ll find this armor piece in a building right in the center of the town. No key or puzzle is required to open it, but it is heavily guarded.

Galloglaich Cape, Essexe, Brentwood Outpost. Once again, you’ll need a key to access the building where it’s stored. But if you use your Odin’s Sight, it’s not hard to locate. The tricky part is how well defended the area is.

Galloglaich Trousers, Lincolnscire, Bolingbroc Castle. Use your Odin’s Sight and you’ll find this Galloglach armor piece inside a guarded building.

Galloglaich Helm, Essexe, Halstead Outpost. To access this area you’ll need to locate a metal grate on top of the building. Use your Predator Bow to shoot the barred door through the grate, then you can enter and nab the Helm.

AC Valhalla update

Image source: Official site of Ubisoft Montreal