AC Valhalla: Learn About All The Galloglaich Armor Locations In This Guide

AC Valhalla is an open-world adventure based game. You will be able to play this game in Microsoft windows, play station 4, play station 5, and Xbox series. The game was first released in November 10, 2020. Its publishers, Ubisoft Montreal, has been including various armor sets, characters, and both main and side quests to make this game interesting for its players. The game received generally positive reviews from the gaming community. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of the Galloglaich Armor, the Galloglaich armor locations in AC Valhalla and more.
There are several Armor sets you will find throughout AC Valhalla, each one offers a different play style. In the case of the Galloglaich Armor, it offers a play style suited for the players who likes to get up close and personal with enemies and brawl. It also offers powerful melee damage and resistance bonuses. One thing you should note is that this armor is found in regions that advise a Power Level of at least 160. Galloglaich generally means Gallowglass, and it’s a name that refers to Scottish mercenary warriors of Norse origins. They are the so-called Norse-Gaels of the 10th-16th Centuries. In the next section, we will look at the Galloglaich Armor locations in AC Valhalla.