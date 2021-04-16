AC Valhalla: Learn All About The Mari Lywd Mask In This Guide

AC Valhalla is a powerful and versatile game. Due to its versatility, it is popular among all role-playing game enthusiasts. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details about the Mari Lywd Mask in AC Valhalla, how to remove the Mari Lywd Mask stuck to Eivor’s face and more.

The complete details of Mari Lywd Mask in AC Valhalla

You will be able to remove the Bone Mask stuck to Eivor’s face by trying various methods in the game. Throughout AC Valhalla, you will encounter many challenges across Europe. But while Eivor can face down different enemies and puzzles, there are some obstacles that can't be overcome in a straightforward manner. Since the release of AC Valhalla, a number of technical issues have plagued players, including one irksome customization bug. Partway in the Glowecestrescire region, Eivor will acquire a Mari Lywd Bone Mask for a specific quest. Even after finishing it, if you notice, the horse skull Mask and Cloak remain automatically equipped despite you trying to remove them normally. Thankfully, there are several ways to take off the Bone Mask. The issue was fixed during the 1.1.1 update. You will first need to leave Glowecestrescire where the mask is automatically worn and head to Ravensthorpe. While the journey on horseback isn't a cross-country trip, you should make use of fast travel via the map. After arriving in Ravensthorpe, call Eivor's horse, press down on the D-pad, and select the cloak option. After removing the cloak, repeat this same action once again and Eivor should put on a non-Bone Mask hood and cloak. You will be able to know if it worked because the feathers and pitch-black colour will be replaced by a more generic cloak and hood as seen in user Krusto RV's YouTube video below.

Photo mode

While the first method will work for most of the time trying to remove the Mask and Cloak, you may still face issues afterwards. If that happens, the photo mode is an alternate method to try out instead. Photo mode can be activated by pressing down on both joysticks for consoles or the F3 key on PC. You can then exit photo mode by pressing circle, B, or Escape depending on your system and this should remove the mask. And that’s all you need to know about the Mari Lywd Mask in AC Valhalla.

Image source: Official site of Ubisoft Montreal