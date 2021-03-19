AC Valhalla: Learn All About The Twirling Targets Quest In This Guide

As you all know, AC Valhalla is an open-world adventure based game. Ever since its release, the publisher of this game, Ubisoft Montreal, has been including a lot of main and side quests to make this game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Twirling Targets, how to complete Twirling Targets quest in AC Valhalla, and more.

Twirling Targets in AC Valhalla is one of the repeatable quests that allow you to earn Yule Tokens during the Yule Festival. You need to shoot Targets in a specified time and earn Points during this quest. You’ll get Yule tokens based on the score you receive for shooting Targets accurately. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get a better score in Twirling Targets quest.

How to get a better score in Twirling Targets quest?

As we’ve mentioned earlier, you need to shoot Targets as fast as you can to get better score. The more Targets you shoot, the better your score will be. Although this quest looks easy from an outsider’s perspective, when you play it, you’ll be shocked at how challenging it is to get a high score and a higher count of Yule tokens. The time limit you have is 2 minutes and within this duration, you have to shoot spinning targets with a Hunter bow. These are the points you earn for shooting specific colored targets. Note them down as it’ll help you in some way towards achieving a better score.

Green gets you 15 points.

Yellow gets you 20 points.

Red gets you 35 points.

Tips to increase your score in Twirling Target quest