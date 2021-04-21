AC Valhalla: Learn All You Need To Know About Alsvinder Mount In This Guide

AC Valhalla is an interesting open-world adventure based game. In fact, it has become a huge sensation in the open-world games category in a short period of time. Thanks to the continuous update from its publisher, Ubisoft Montreal, players keep coming back for more. The game was first released on November 10, 2020, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Google Stadia. Quests start and finish in the settlement and you will be able to direct the construction of certain types of buildings, which in turn provide benefits for gameplay. To build these structures, you need to lead the Vikings on raids to collect resources. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of AC Valhalla Alsvinder Mount, how to get the Alsvinder Mount and more.

The complete details of Alsvinder Mount in AC Valhalla

You should understand that Alsvinder is a horse in AC Valhalla. Getting Alsvinder horse in AC Valhalla isn’t a difficult task. In this section, we will have a look at how to get Alsvinder Mount in AC Valhalla. This is applicable not only to get Alsvinder Mount but every horse mount you will be getting over the course of the game. The Mount is particularly useful for when you want to start a quick horse chase or you want to escape from somewhere, or you don’t want to waste your time in building your own Mount. The mount will be available from the very beginning of exploring England and you don't have to worry about if your horse managed to make it through the long journey.

In the Viking settlement in England, you can build Stables and Aviary. This building work opens two new possibilities for you. You can buy horses with different appearance as well as ravens. This is a purely cosmetic change, as it is not described by other statistics. There is also an alternative method of obtaining new varieties of mounts. You can visit the game store and buy new horses by paying for them in Helix Credits purchased for real money. This is the same way you can purchase the Alsvinder Mount in the game. You can pay for training mounts. The first two training sessions are particularly useful as they teach the horse how to swim and increase its stamina so that you can travel longer at a gallop. And that’s all you need to know about the Alsvinder Mount in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla update

Image source: Official site of Ubisoft Montreal