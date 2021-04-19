AC Valhalla: Learn All You Need To Know About Suthsexe Wealth In This Guide

AC Valhalla is a powerful adventure-based action role-playing game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is being constantly updated by new main and side quests, different characters, and weapons to keep the game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Suthsexe Wealth in AC Valhalla, Suthsexe Wealth locations and more.

The complete details of Suthsexe Wealth in AC Valhalla

There are 21 different locations where you will find Wealth in Suthsexe. We recommend you collect all collectables as you go through each region to level up.

Wealth 1. For this Book of Knowledge, you must first shoot a load. Climb the church from the entrance side and reach the highest window. From there, you can shoot the load. Now enter the church and shoot the lock from the ladder. Climb up the crates, up the wall, and up the ladder.

Wealth 2. It is in the same location as the first one. The chest is locked. As for the key that unlocks it can be found in the same location as the Wealth location 1.

Wealth 3. Start a raid, defeat all enemies, then climb up the opening above to unlock the door and force open the chest.

Wealth 4. Start a raid at Brimclif Monastery, defeat all enemies, then enter the cave in the northeast at Brimclif Monastery next to the church. Destroy the wall and force open the chest. There are some oil jars in front of the destructible wall, throw those at the wall.

Wealth 5. Start a raid, defeat all enemies, then force open the door to find the chest inside the church.

Wealth 6. Start a raid, defeat all enemies, then go back to the beach to force open the door and the chest inside it.

Wealth 7. This piece of Wealth is held by an enemy. Use your Odin’s Sight to find the Goliath enemy.

Wealth 8. This piece of wealth is on a tree structure. To reach the chest shoot the load, then the ladder lock. To reach the ladder, move the obstacle that’s next to it.

Wealth 9. In Guildford, reach the scaffolding area on one of the church’s sides. Use the lift to go up, then shoot the load down. Enter the church and go down the ladder. Now shoot the wooden barricade on the floor. Go down, open the door and move the obstacle on the left to reach the chest area.

Wealth 10. At the very top of the tower where this piece of Wealth is, there is an obstacle you can move. This gives you access to the Book of Knowledge.

Wealth 11. Climb the other tower where this piece of Wealth is and shoot the wooden barricade on the ground. Then climb all the way to the bottom floor to find the chest.

Wealth 12. Go to the Synchronization Point at the Cistern Tower and perform a Leap of Faith. Climb the wooden ledge and in front of you is a wall you can blow up. To do that, use oil jars. Behind it is the chest.

Wealth 13. Start a raid, defeat all enemies, then force open the door to find the chest.

Wealth 14. Start a raid, defeat all enemies, then force open the door to find the chest.

Wealth 15. Start a raid, defeat all enemies, then force open the door to find the chest.

Wealth 16. Start a raid, defeat all enemies, then force open the door to find the chest.

Wealth 17. It is held by a Bannerer enemy. Use your Odin’s Sight to identify him.

Wealth 18. This piece of wealth is held by an enemy. Use your Odin’s Sight to identify him.

Wealth 19. Head towards the Ingot’s marker and climb the roof of the house. Then walk on the rope to reach the hanging body and get the key from him. Enter the house, destroy the wooden barricade on the floor, drop down and unlock the chest.

Wealth 20. Use the underground passage in the area and then assassinate the enemy and slide under the crevice on the right of the room. After sliding the third crevice, blow up the wall. Keep going until you find a wooden barricade you can destroy, beyond which is the chest with the Gear piece.

Wealth 21. Now return where you assassinated that enemy and this time slide under the other crevice. You’ll get to an area with some enemies, one of which has the Ingot.

AC Valhalla update

Image source: Official site of Ubisoft Montreal