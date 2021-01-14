AC Valhalla Ledecestre Treasures: Here Is A Brief Guide To Help You Find The Locations

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the 12th major instalment and the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series. It comes under the game genre of action role-playing video game which is developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. The game is also a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Continue reading to know about the Ledecestre treasure locations.

AC Valhalla Ledecestre Treasure Location

The very first treasure at Ledecestre location is the gear known as SKADI’S WRATH. This Highpoint location in Ledecestre is on a church. It is possible to Sneak past the enemies or even fight your way inside the church (whichever playstyle suits the player). Next part is to search for a blocked door which is along the south wall. Go ahead and use the ladder to climb up and smash through the wooden wall above the door. The Skadi's Wrath light bow is going to be inside the chest on the other side. Just keep following the tunnel to reach this chest.

The second treasure at Ledecestre location is the gear known as HIDDEN ONES’ GLOVES. In the northeast direction of Ledecestre, start searching for the large ruins. When you are here, there will be a smaller, circular ruin very close to this location. Spotting it will be easier as there will be a familiar symbol on the ground. Reach here then look back and the main ruins and you will see a bag of rocks. Your task is to shoot this bag of rocks in order to create a hole. Go inside this hold and keep following the tunnel until you loot the chest with the Hidden Ones’ Gloves (bracers) inside.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

