AC Valhalla Man Of Mystery: Follow This Guide To Successfully Complete The Quest

Assassin's Creed series is known for its vast and varied collection of quests that it presents to its players. Often times there will be easy quests for which the requirements and instructions are pretty straight forward. One of them is the "Man of Mystery" and here, you will know everything related to this quest in order to successfully complete it.

AC Valhalla Man of Mystery

This quest, known as "Man of Mystery", will appear in Ravensthorpe at some stage during the players' journey through England. Talk with Tekla, who should be in your longhouse, to begin this search. She'll tell you to speak with some Saxons in the settlement to find out more about "Guthban." At the teal diamond-shaped goal markers, have a conversation with each guy.

There are three people with whom to address Guthban. Guthban himself can be found in the dockside houses. Talk with him first, then with Tarben. Following him to the bandit hideout is the next step. A cutscene will begin when you arrive. Tarben will clear his name by retrieving the bandits' goods from a nearby military camp, as revealed here. So this means that you will need to go to this location.

When you arrive, either take everyone outside or use your Odin's Sight to find the products and steal them quickly before anyone notices. After that, return to Tarben and then return to the bandit hideout to escort Tarben back to Ravensthorpe.

AC Valhalla Update

Wrath of the Druids, the first Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, will be published in Spring 2021. Winning the favour of the Gaelic Kings opens a new map, and travelling to Ireland might hint at a similar storyline in the upcoming DLC. The official synopsis reads, According to the official synopsis:

"Explore the haunted wilds and beautiful landscapes of Ireland as you battle a druidic cult known as the Children of Danu. Conquer ring forts, master the art of smuggling, and gain the favour of Gaelic kings in a new open-world adventure."

Layla, Assassin's Creed's newest modern-day heroine, will be the one reliving Eivor's memories now that she has joined The Reader. As revealed in the storey, Basim is the new main character, and it's likely that players can play Basim as the storey continues into AC 2021. Wrath of the Druids is likely to reveal more detail about the Druids, thanks to the Druid's magic and Loki's involvement in Eivor's memories.

