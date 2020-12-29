AC Valhalla Mournful Cry: Know All About One Of The Best Hammers In The Game

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available for the gaming platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows.

AC Valhalla Mournful Cry

There are many types of weapons in Assassin's Creed Valhalla and the Mournful Cry is one of the best hammers in the game. Hammers are known to deal a high level of damage and most of them do that. The special trait of Mournful Cry that makes it so powerful is the side effect it gives. This weapon can easily the opponents when the user lands a critical hit.

You can only obtain the Mournful Cry hammer by purchasing it from Reda at his shop in Ravensthorpe. The hammer will cost 51 opal. This item isn't always going to be for selling purpose and the player will have to see if it is being sold during that shop switching. Reda's Shop is known to switch out its items every day. Just keep checking every day to see which weapons are being sold that day.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



