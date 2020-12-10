AC Valhalla Njord's Lament World Event: Find Out The Location Of Njord

There are various quests in open-world RPG games in which the players are asked to locate a character. One of such quests in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is to find Njord. In this, the player will have to first complete a set of missions in Asgard first. Continue reading to know where to find Njord in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Njord's Lament World Event

For completing these quests, you need to keep checking out the map all the time. Do the same thing with Audumbla, also known as the primordial cow. After you are done with all this, you will then need to take control of a boat and visit a small island which can be located in the direction of the northeast from Heimdall’s Tower.

In this place, you will finally be able to meet Njord. Now after you have found him, just get him to walk to your boat and then go directly Southeast. Take a look at all the other Asgard Mysteries in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla:

Mystery 1: World Event (Milk of Humankind)

Mystery 2: World Event (Noble Harts)

Mystery 3: Cairn

Mystery 4: World Event (Hel’s Well)

Mystery 5: Flyting

Mystery 6: World Event (Valhalla Bound)

Mystery 7: World Event (Food of the Gods)

Mystery 8: Offering Altar

Mystery 9: World Event (Njord’s Lament)

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

