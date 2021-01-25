AC Valhalla Nodens Arc: Here Is How To Obtain Secret ISU Bow Nodens Arc

Bows are one of the strongest weapons in AC Valhalla. Now one of them known as the Nodens arc can now be obtained by the players due to a glitch which causes this bow to come out of a pile of rocks. Continue reading this article to find out exactly how to get your hands on this weapon and for an AC Valhalla guide of quests.

AC Valhalla Nodens Arc

A secret Nodens' Isu Arc bow can now be unlocked by the players who perform a hitting action on a small pile of rocks which is present at a location near to Brunson Turret in Northumbria. All you need to do is hit the rocks for a few times and follow these steps below:

Even after hitting the pile of rocks, it is not going to break.

So what you need to do here is save and reload your game.

Keep repeating this until you find that the rock pile is now broken

Now the Nodens' Arc Hunter Bow will show up on the side of the screen.

It is still unknown if this bow being here was intentional by the game developers or not. Because if it's a glitch then the players should get their hands on it for free before Ubisoft patches it.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

