AC Valhalla Orlog Player Locations: List Of All 19 Locations Explained

AC Valhalla is the latest game delivered by Ubisoft. This game acknowledges the employment of continuing with the long-standing Assassins Creed foundation. It is an action RPG and incorporates all the huge RPG segments that are required. Players can make choices in the game and these choices have impacts. The developers have also made sure that players have enough puzzles and quest to solve in the game. So, they have several interfaces which have a strong connection to the Vikings culture. While players are busy solving all the quests in the game, many are unable to find the AC Valhalla Orlog Player locations. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where are the AC Valhalla Orlog Player locations?

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, there are in total of 19 Orlog Player locations. Players need to find all such Orlog locations in the game and defeat all 19 players, 2 from Norway and others from England, to win the Orlog Champion Trophy or Achievement. Also, Orlog is a dice game in which you play offence and defence dice intending to reduce your opponent’s health to zero. There is also a God Favor dice that allows you to invoke special spells. Let us get started with the complete list of all 19 Orlog Player Locations, have a look -

Norway Orlog Players locations

Stavenger - You will find the player at the south-west island of Norway in the town plaza in front of a building.

Fornburg - You will find the player in the south-east of Norway. Just look around for the two dice in front of the Town Hall.

England Orlog Players locations