AC Valhalla Ostara Festival Guide: Price Of All The Decoration Available In The Game

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about the AC Valhalla Ostara Festival. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Ostara Festival Decorations

To help you guys out, we have managed to gather all the information we could get about the same. So don't worry, we have got you covered without a complete AC Valhalla Ostara Festival Guide that could answer your questions including what is the AC Valhalla Ostara festival and how to get Ostara festival decorations in AC Valhalla.

Small Hog Log – 30 Festival Tokens

Small Fairy Trap – 30 Festival Tokens

Floral Arrangement – 30 Festival Tokens

Floral Shrine – 30 Festival Tokens

Powerful Tree Warrior – 30 Festival Tokens

Victorious Tree Warrior – 30 Festival Tokens

Tree Spear Warrior – 30 Festival Tokens

Tree Warrior – 30 Festival Tokens

Mossy Faced Tree – 140 Festival Tokens

More about AC Valhalla

The latest Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.