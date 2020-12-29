AC Valhalla Otta Sluggassion: Find Out All About This World Event In AC Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. Here, you will know about the World event of Otta Sluggasson which involves the Son of Slugga.

AC Valhalla Otta Sluggasson

Otta Sluggasson is one of the characters in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. His character is based upon by Cody Bellinger, who is an American professional baseball player for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has also done the voicing of this character in the game. To find this World Event, you will have to go to small hamlet which is in the west direction of Lyftmere's Pond in Sciropescire.

Look for Otta To start off, you will need to start searching for a group of Anglo-Saxon children cheering for Otta.

Talk to Otta Otta will tell you about a game where you need to use a bat to hit rocks into targets. He will then challenge Eivor to hit as many targets as he can with their bow and arrow.

Shoot the Targets Shoot all 5 targets within the time limit using your bow and arrow. Hitting any part of the dummy's body will work as well.

Talk to Otta After you are done shooting all the targets, talk to Otta and he will congratulate Eivor for hitting all targets. Eivor will then go on to suggest adding mead and popped oats for spectators of this new game. This will end the World Event.



AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

