AC Valhalla Otta Sluggerson: Ody Bellinger To Star In The Latest Assassin Creed Title

Otta Sluggasson is a character in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. This character is based on and even voiced by Cody Bellinger, who is a professional American baseball player for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger's appearance in the game was confirmed by himself on Twitter. Continue reading to find out everything about Otta Sluggerson in AC Valhalla.

Also read | Genshin Impact Redeem Code For Free Primogems To Spend On Ganyu: How To Redeem?

AC Valhalla Otta Sluggerson

Also read | Fortnite Lever Action Shotgun Arrives In Fortnite; Update 15.20 Now Available For Download

For this Otta Sluggerson mission, when you arrive at the location just talk to the children who are at the front of this house. Now you will also see a man here whose name is Otto. After this, all you will have to do is shoot down the 5 targets in front of you. All this is supposed to be done within 30 seconds to successfully complete the objective.

One amazing fact about this mission is that the character of Otta Sluggerson is based on Ody Bellinger, who is a professional American baseball player. Bellinger already won the World Series with the Dodgers, and now this is going to be his next big accomplishment with his role in the popular video game series Assassin’s Creed. Bellinger's role in the game is totally significant rather than being just a cameo. He has even done his own motion-capture and voice-over work for his character.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

Also read | Pokemon Go: How To Catch Shadow Snover In Pokemon Go? A Complete Guide

Also read | Genshin Impact Leaks Suggest Two New Characters Could Arrive In The Game