AC Valhalla Raetborough Wealth: Know Where To Find Raetborough Chest

The world of AC Valhalla has numerous exercises, missions, side journeys, and significantly more activities. Players can either plunge into the mission and begin doing missions straight away or stray and take in the stunning magnificence of the game. The player has the total opportunity to be the Viking they need to be in the game. Many have inquired about AC Valhalla Raetborough Wealth.

AC Valhalla Raetborough Wealth

Raetborough is one of the locations in Grantebridge, and it holds a chest that players desire. This Raetbrorough wealth can be accessed through the Taken for Granted Quest. Many other wealth locations like this one are hidden away in quests and can only be accessed through this journey. Check out how to access the Raetborough wealth below:

First, the players should go and talk to Randvi and ask her to accompany them to Grantebridge

There they will talk to Magni who will lead them to a camp in Raetborough, where they will have to defeat a group of enemies

Once they are defeated the players need to look around the camp to find the chest the contains the Raetborough wealth.

AC Valhalla East Anglia Wealth

In AC Valhalla all regions contain a certain amount of wealth that the players can amass. This wealth can be considered as currency, weapons, outfits, and more. Finding all the wealth in these locations helps the player move 1 step forward to 100% completion and also helps them upgrade their character in the game. Many players are having a tough time looking for East Anglia Wealth Locations. There are 16 Wealth items that players can find in East Anglia. Check out all the East Anglia Wealth Locations below:

Nickel Ingots

Nickel Ingot 1: Burgh Castle

Nickel Ingot 2: King’s Bury

Nickel Ingot 3: Scottoh Farm

Nickel Ingot 4: Brisleah Farm

Nickel Ingot 5: Ruined Tower

Gear

Gear 1: King’s Bury

Gear 2 Plank and Buckler: Sutton Hoo

Gear 3 Magister’s Mask: King’s Bury

Gear 4 Carolingian Longsword: Forest Hideout

Gear 5 Magister’s Cloak: Serpent’s Landing

Cargo

Cargo 1: Beodricsworth

Cargo 2: Beodricsworth

Cargo 3: Beodricsworth

Book of Knowledge

Rush and Bash: Dunwic

Axe Blizzard: Ruined Church at Yare River

Blinding Rush: Ruined Tower

This is all the wealth the players can muster from the East Anglie location. Gathering all the wealth will outfit the player with a huge amount of supplies, new gear and new attacks for their enemies. Along with the wealth, the players can also attempt to solve all the East Anglia mysteries in AC Valhalla.

Mysteries can include Cairns, Offering Altars, Flytings, Treasures of Britain, World Events, Legendary Animals, Lost Drengrs, Daughters of Lerion, Animus Anomalies, Fly Agarics, Standing Stones. Mysteries are marked with a blue icon on the map and are considered as side quests. Collecting all the wealth and completing all the mysteries of a specific location will take the players a step ahead to 100% completion of AC Valhalla.

