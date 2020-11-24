AC Valhalla Reda Shop: Know Everything About This Shop In Ravensthorpe

Quick links:
After a player reaches their settlement in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, they will be able to unlock many different types of services. One of the services that you will be able to unlock is the daily and weekly item shop known as Reda’s Shop. A variety of items are sold in this shop on a daily and weekly basis. Continue reading for a full Reda shop guide.
Reda’s Shop can be located in your settlement of Ravensthorpe in England. Reda sells 4 rotating items on a daily and weekly basis. The daily items rotate every day at 7 AM MST/6 AM PT. The Weekly items Reda sells change on Tuesdays at 7 AM MST/6 AM PT.
Other than this, there also has been a lot of issues with this shop about which the players have complained in the forums and on social media. A bug keeps showing up with this notification in the shop - "This section is Empty" even though a lot of time is left for the shop reset. As of now, there is no fix for this issue and the developers have yet to inform anything about it either.
