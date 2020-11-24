AC Valhalla Reda Shop: Know Everything About This Shop In Ravensthorpe

After a player reaches their settlement in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, they will be able to unlock many different types of services. One of the services that you will be able to unlock is the daily and weekly item shop known as Reda’s Shop. A variety of items are sold in this shop on a daily and weekly basis. Continue reading for a full Reda shop guide.

AC Valhalla Reda Shop Empty

Reda’s Shop can be located in your settlement of Ravensthorpe in England. Reda sells 4 rotating items on a daily and weekly basis. The daily items rotate every day at 7 AM MST/6 AM PT. The Weekly items Reda sells change on Tuesdays at 7 AM MST/6 AM PT.

Other than this, there also has been a lot of issues with this shop about which the players have complained in the forums and on social media. A bug keeps showing up with this notification in the shop - "This section is Empty" even though a lot of time is left for the shop reset. As of now, there is no fix for this issue and the developers have yet to inform anything about it either.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



