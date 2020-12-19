AC Valhalla Road To Hamartia: Here Is A Walkthrough Of The New Update

The open-world action-adventure stealth game Assassin's Creed has garnered a strong fan following ever since the game was released. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal studio, the game depicts a fictional millennia-old struggle between the Assassins, who fight for peace with free will, and the Templars, who desire peace through order and control. The series has been loved by fans who enjoy historical and fantasy fiction. Road To Hamartia is a quest under Eurvicscire in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Read on to know more about AC Valhalla Road to Hamartia.

AC Valhalla Road to Hamartia

A report in IGN reveals that in AC Valhalla Road to Hamartia, the player's task is to return to Halfdan to report your findings on Faravid and continue investigating. Another objective of the gamer is to find Moira and speak with her. Then they need to help Moira escape from the house where she has been held, hostage. Here’s an in-depth walkthrough of the game.

Return to Halfdan

To begin this quest, the player needs to make their way back to Donecaestre and report in to Halfdan. The player will be back on the throne again in the large Roman fortress. As one arrives, a scene will play. During the subsequent conversation with Halfdan, the player will be asked about Faravid. They can tell him Faravid's secret or say that Faravid is honourable.

Find and Speak to Moira

To find Moira's house, you will need to look around in southern Donecaestre. The Raven can be used to identify the house. The house will be a tall, Norse style house just inside the southern gate. Once you proceed inside to find that, Moira won’t not home. However, you will find a letter on the table at the back of the room that reads that has come from the town of Wyke. Wyke is located to the northeast of Donecaestre and is near the southern boundary of Eurvicscire region. When you arrive there, send the Raven out to isolate where to look for Moira.

Source: Still from AC Valhalla Game

Help Moira escape

Once the player speaks to Moira they will receive two options, first is to have Moira pretend that she is injured or talk the crowd down. If you choose the former, you can threaten the crowd by using Charisma (level 3 required) and they will disperse off. However, if you choose to pretend she is injured, you can carry her out the door and nobody will stop you.

Find and report to Halfdan

Here the player will find that Halfdan has moved from Donecaestre and can now be found at the Temple of Brigantia. This temple is essentially a ruin located directly north and on the opposite bank of the Humbre River from Donecaestre. Halfdan will be found standing by a large archway in the northwest of the ruins.

Find Halfdan’s scout and bring him home

At the centre of the ruins here the player will see what is left of an open square structure surrounded by columns. Once they, climb up to the platform above the columns in the southwest corner, they will find a wounded scout. The player must pick up the scout and carry him over in the direction of Halfdan.

Source: Still from AC Valhalla Game

Follow Beonton

Halfdan's dog Beonton will pick up the scent of the scout's attackers and will rush away. You need to follow him alongside Halfdan. The dog will lead you to the Petuaria Ruins to the Northeast.

Source: Still from AC Valhalla Game

Search for alleged traitors

Once you have reached the alleged traitors, you must enter the ruin and look on the northern end of the lowest level to find a weak section of flooring. Once you destroy this and continue down the ladders you will reach the area below. As you proceed you will find three doors here.

Find the source of the voices

Grab the Key from the table. Return to the previous room and use this Key to unlock the door in the opposite direction. Follow the tunnel here to the end and take the stairs up and outside, and a scene will play.