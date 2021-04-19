AC Valhalla Rowdy Raiders: Know How To Solve Issues Of Rowdy Guests

Quick links:
Source: AccessTheAnimus Twitter
AC Valhalla has been soaring to popularity every day. Players get to play as a mighty Viking called Eivor. They have the choice to play as a male character or a female character. Soon in the game their conquest for conquering England starts and the player’s long and eventful journey begins. During this journey, the players learn more about their origin and also learns the way of the Assassins. AC Valhalla also has a huge amount of quests for the players to dwell in. Many players would like to know more about AC Valhalla Rowdy Raiders.
This is one of the quests the players will receive after completing the On Borrowed Time quest. In this quest, Trygve will ask the players to solve the issues of the Rowdy Raiders around town. Check out how to complete the Rowdy Raiders Quest in AC Valhalla below:
In AC Valhalla players will chase and furthermore be chased by a cult of individuals called the Order of The Ancients. The objective of each player is to destroy this cult and execute all of them. Certain individuals from the cult can be found effectively and others will require some research. Players should search for hints to reveal certain areas and characters of the Order of the Ancients.
Sister Blaeswith, The Archbishop’s Shadow is The Rake. She is the Maegester for the Wardens of Faith. The recommended level to take on this enemy is 130. Players will have to find kill all the other Wardens of faith to find The Rake Location. Check out all the Wardens needed to be killed to find the Rake Location below:
Promo Image Source: AccessTheAnimus Twitter