AC Valhalla Statue With 3 Slots: Follow These Steps To Complete This Quest

Assassin's Creed Valhalla released on 10th November and has been giving the players plenty of puzzles to solve. One such puzzle comes up during a quest in East Anglia in which the players will eventually run into a weird statue which will have three slots. Continue reading to know how to activate the three slot statue.

AC Valhalla: Statue with 3 Slots

Follow these steps to activate the statue:

Get close to the statue.

If you don't already have it, get a decent enough ability to defeat a sister who has a power level of 340.

Defeating the mini witch will allow you to get the option of selecting a key.

Defeating the mini witch will give you an option to obtain Thor's armour.

To defeat the mini witches it is necessary to have a level 140 of Berserker.

You will require a decent amount of Red Tree talents.

Using the Harpoon will be a good option since it can cause damage around 400.

You will be able to get minimum of 4 of the 5 pieces of Thor's armor.

Place the daggers on the statue which will lower the vault and allow you to choose the loot.

