AC Valhalla Svend: Learn More About AC Valhalla Tattoo Artist Here

AC Valhalla brings Norse mythology as a foundation to the campaign. The game is an action-RPG and comprises of decisions and impacts. The game has a delightful battle framework that gives the player different battle styles to pick their own way of playing. It additionally has plenty of missions with important prizes holding up toward the finish of each. There are a lot of secrets to open and places to investigate in AC Valhalla. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla Svend.

AC Valhalla Svend

AC Valhalla is an all-out RPG, and the players have a plethora of choices to customize their characters in the game. One of the popular customizations is tattoos. Tattoos have been an integral part of the Viking Culture. Svend is the barber and Tattoo artist of the game and players can go to him to get all types of customizations related to hair and tattoos for Eivor.

Players will have to upgrade their settlement to Rank 2 and build a tent for Svend to use his services. Svend will travel to England from Norway with Eivor. *Spoilers Ahead* After some time in the game Svend will die in his sleep and after that his prodigy, Tove will take over. To use the services of the Tattoo Shop after Svend passes away, the players will have to complete a quest called Carrying the Torch with Tove.

AC Valhalla Svala

There are many characters that have been borrowed from Norse Mythology in the game, some characters have appeared themselves, and some as Reincarnations. Svala is assumed to be the Reincarnation of Freyja, the wife of Odin. Svala is Seer Valka’s Mother in the game and appears during the prologue when Eivor was a child and during the first vision quest in Norway.

AC Valhalla is based on Norse Folklore so the players will come across many such characters, traditions, and others occurring in the game. The game really makes exploration a crucial aspect and through this exploration, players can uncover a lot of Ancient Norse references in the game.

AC Valhalla Asser

Asser is one of the many world events in AC Valhalla. The Asser Guide will help the players figure out what they need to do to complete this AC Valhalla World Event. Check out the Asser Guide below:

First, the players will have to talk to the person at the World Event marker inside the church

From there they need to look up to see three windows

Out of these 3 windows, one of them has the light moving outwards towards the podium

Players observe a person that is trying to read but needs the light for visibility at the podium, inside the church

The players need to climb on the scaffolding and clear out the blockage that is stopping the light from reaching its location

Once the blockage has been removed, the AC Valhalla Asser World Event will be completed.

Promo Image Source: TeamTarvor Twitter