AC Valhalla Taranis Armor Set: Know The Price And Content Of The Taranis Armor Set

AC Valhalla is arguably the best installment to the Assassins Creed Franchise. Players have been entranced with the excellent and verifiable precise antiquated Norse Themed World that has been made for AC Valhalla. They invest a great deal of energy in this game as the campaign itself is more than 50 hours and in the event that the player is focusing on 100% finish, at that point they will wind up going through over 100 hours in the game as there is such a huge amount of activities to do in AC Valhalla. Players are curious about AC Valhalla Taranis Armor Set.

AC Valhalla Taranis Armor Set

The Taranis Armor is one of the latest packs of cosmetics that have been released to the game. The players can get this armor set by purchasing it from the Taranis Pack from the Helix Store. For the price of 2000 Helix credits, players can get their hands on a Gear Set, Weapon, Shield, Mount, and Raven skins. There is an additional Taranis Ship pack available in the Helix Store for 500 Helix credits that will provide unique skins for 5 different parts of the player’s ship. The rarity and level of a cosmetic that has been bought from the store depends on what level the player is at while making the purchase. If the player level is low, then they will receive lower level gear and vice versa. Check out the description and contents of the AC Valhalla Taranis Armor Set below:

Description: No sparks ever dance across the surface of this material, no matter how furiously you brush it.

Taranis Helmet

Taranis Hood

Taranis Armor

Taranis Bracers

Taranis Pants

Cailleach Bheara (Mount Skin)

Thunderbird (Raven Skin)

The Thunderer (One-Handed Bearded Axe)

God’s Ire (Light Shield)

AC Valhalla Asser

Asser is one of the many world events in AC Valhalla. The Asser Guide will help the players figure out what they need to do to complete this AC Valhalla World Event. Check out the Asser Guide below:

First, the players will have to talk to the person at the World Event marker inside the church

From there they need to look up to see three windows

Out of these 3 windows, one of them has the light moving outwards towards the podium

Players observe a person that is trying to read but needs the light for visibility at the podium, inside the church

The players need to climb on the scaffolding and clear out the blockage that is stopping the light from reaching its location

Once the blockage has been removed, the AC Valhalla Asser World Event will be completed.

IMAGE: AMBERGAMING TWITTER