AC Valhalla The Walloper: Here Is A Brief Guide For This World Event

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, there is a world event known as The Walloper. After you arrive at this world event, you will be able to see two children playing in a courtyard. Soon, they will set you up for a fight from their grandpa. Here, you will know all about the walloper location for the walloper quest.
AC Valhalla The Walloper
The Walloper world event is a pretty straightforward event and all you will have to do is visit the location and win a fistfight. The location is at the north of Walden, Grantebridgescire. Here are the steps you need to follow to successfully complete this quest:
- Go to this world you will encounter fighting children.
- One of them will tell you that nobody can hit as hard as their grandfather, who is known as the famous fighter.
- While you are talking to them, their grandfather will come.
- Remember that direct attacks are not going to damage the opponent.
- Another thing is that if you receive one direct hit, you will lose as it will knock Eivor down.
- Just block his attack perfectly and it will knock their grandfather to the ground.
- When the fight ends, you will get a key to the man's house and there will be a treasure inside.
- Collect the item and the event will end.
AC Valhalla Guide
- Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.
- Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.
- The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire
- The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire
- Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.
- Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.
