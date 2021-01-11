AC Valhalla The Walloper: Here Is A Brief Guide For This World Event

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, there is a world event known as The Walloper. After you arrive at this world event, you will be able to see two children playing in a courtyard. Soon, they will set you up for a fight from their grandpa. Here, you will know all about the walloper location for the walloper quest.

AC Valhalla The Walloper

The Walloper world event is a pretty straightforward event and all you will have to do is visit the location and win a fistfight. The location is at the north of Walden, Grantebridgescire. Here are the steps you need to follow to successfully complete this quest:

Go to this world you will encounter fighting children.

One of them will tell you that nobody can hit as hard as their grandfather, who is known as the famous fighter.

While you are talking to them, their grandfather will come.

Remember that direct attacks are not going to damage the opponent.

Another thing is that if you receive one direct hit, you will lose as it will knock Eivor down.

Just block his attack perfectly and it will knock their grandfather to the ground.

When the fight ends, you will get a key to the man's house and there will be a treasure inside.

Collect the item and the event will end.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

