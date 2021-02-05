AC Valhalla Turrim Larus Ruins Wealth: Go Through This Comprehensive Guide To Find It

The Turrim Larus ruins wealth location is where the players can find some wealth and loot items. The ruins are located in a part of Essexe, a country situated in the southeast direction of English. It is easy to find this place on the map as it's present along the east coast which is also full of other ruins.

AC Valhalla Turrim Larus Ruins Wealth

A total of three types of loot can be obtained by the players by diving underwater below the Turrin Larus Ruins. Follow these steps to find all three of them:

Nickel Ingot Once you reach the Turrim Larus Ruins, just dive into the water and you will see a hole in the wall. To get through this, you will need to smash two wooden walls. Keep swimming by first going to the left. Go straight ahead. Now go down the stairs, up the stairs, then go back to the surface. Climb the walls to get the nickel ingot from the chest.

Loot Chest #1 Go to the ruins and dive underwater for this loot too. The chest is protected by a wooden door. Break it and you will get iron ore, fabric, and leather.

Loot Chest #2 Go to the ruins and dive underwater. This chest is also protected by a wooden door but this time the water is deeper than it was in loot chest #1. Break it and you will get iron ore, leather, and fabric.



AC Valhalla Update for Gameplay, Combat, AI

Addressed various NPC behaviour issues.

Addressed an issue where NPCs would sometimes return to a location they fled from that is still being raided.

Addressed an issue where whales would sometimes start their fleeing behaviour mid-air.

Addressed an issue where Archery was blocked with M and K holding the SHIFT key.

Addressed an issue that caused players’ line of sight to be blocked using incendiary or Poison traps with the predator bow.

Addressed an issue where guards would sometimes not react with hostility to watching Eivor burn members of their faction with oil jars. *I- uh nevermind. Moving on.*

Addressed an issue where NPCs could be killed by throwing corpses at them in Vinland.

Addressed an issue that removed Bjorn from the ship crew.

Addressed an issue with the Mentor’s Set where the gear perk sometimes didn’t activate even though 2-4 set pieces were equipped.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from controlling the raven when Q or E buttons were assigned to one of the move actions.

Abilities, Perks, Skills Addressed an issue where some ranged special abilities could incorrectly be used with guided arrows. Addressed an issue where one NPC would not leave Eivor’s side when Feign Death was used. Addressed an issue where several abilities wouldn’t work against hostile dogs. Addressed an issue where Man’s Best Friend would not unlock after completing the quest A Little Problem. Addressed an issue with the Mentor’s Set where the gear perk sometimes didn’t activate even though 2-4 pieces of the set were equipped.



