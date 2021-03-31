AC Valhalla Ukonvasara Hammer: How Powerful Is This Hammer In Game?

AC Valhalla players who are more inclined towards using a hammer will have a choice of five hammers now, and the best thing is that not all of them are made equal. Some are available for free, while others must be ordered. Continue reading to know about the most powerful hammer in the game, known as the Ukonvasara Hammer.

AC Valhalla Ukonvasara Hammer

Helix Credits can be used to buy the Ukonvasara hammer, which could be a good choice for players who enjoy using hammers. This is being done as one of the game's microtransactions, and it's not accessible at Reda's store either. It has always been the centre of attention as compared to all other weapons due to it being too strong.

The perk it gives, which enhances your heavy damage when dodging, is the most important aspect of it. This only lasts 2.5 seconds, but if dodging is your primary fighting technique, you'll want this hammer. It isn't as powerful as Mjolnir, but you can get it at any point in the game, while Mjolnir can only be accessed after the storey is completed. Here are the stats of this weapon:

Attack: 127

Speed: 49

Stun: 148

Critical Chance: 83

Weight: 12

AC Valhalla Update

Wrath of the Druids, the first Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, will be published in Spring 2021. Winning the favour of the Gaelic Kings opens a new map, and travelling to Ireland might hint at a similar storyline in the upcoming DLC. According to the official synopsis:

"Explore the haunted wilds and beautiful landscapes of Ireland as you battle a druidic cult known as the Children of Danu. Conquer ring forts, master the art of smuggling, and gain the favour of Gaelic kings in a new open-world adventure."

Layla, Assassin's Creed's newest modern-day heroine, will be the one reliving Eivor's memories now that she has joined The Reader. As revealed in the storey, Basim is the new main character, and it's likely that players can play Basim as the storey continues into AC 2021. Wrath of the Druids is likely to reveal more detail about the Druids, thanks to the Druid's magic and Loki's involvement in Eivor's memories.

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal