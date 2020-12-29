AC Valhalla Ulkerthorpe Fort: Where To Find The Book Of Knowledge In This Fort?

The Ulkerthorpe fort in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the locations where you can find the "Kick of Tyr" book of knowledge. The game describes this book as a ferocious kick that sends enemies flying backwards. Enemies who strike objects or other enemies will suffer additional damage. Here, you will know about how to find this book and a treasure chest along with it.

AC Valhalla Ulkerthorpe Fort

Here are the steps to find the treasure chest for the Ulkerthorpe Fort location:

Head inside the building where the map marker is,

Then continue upstairs to a weak wooden door you can break.

Now make your way through a doorway that heads outside to a ladder.

Climb up the ladder and then drop down to a balcony on the southeastern side.

This will lead you inside to the chest location.

For the book of knowledge you just need to look at the right tower facing the entrance. Make your way into the open window to get the Book of Knowledge inside. The second location to get this book of knowledge is at the Threaded Pass on the east side of Eurvicscire and in the southwest direction of Picheringa. Unlocking the door to here will lead you to this book. The key is also on top of the tower.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

