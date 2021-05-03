AC Valhalla Well Traveled: How To Solve The Beam Puzzle In This Quest?

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla quest known as "Well Traveled" is the second quest among the many other quests that are in the Asgard saga and it also takes place in Asgard. The first objective that the players have to finish is reaching the Well of Urdr. Continue reading the article for a comprehensive guide on this quest as of the latest AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla Well Traveled

When you get inside the well, communicate with a beam of light to transfer it through the circular object in front of it. You will be able to move on as a result of this. Deepen your exploration of this cave by pursuing the teal aura that pervades it. When you see a tree with blue flowers, keep an eye out for some money. Above it is a chest containing some Wealth. Tyr will eventually come across you in the well. Continue deeper into the well after a cutscene with him. You'll finally arrive at a puzzle room where you'll have to move light beams into place.

The first beam of light must strike the broad eye near the entrance at the far end of the room. The light will break to the contraption in the upper-right corner. Use the light to aim at the nearest contraption to the well. Then point the contraption in the upper-left corner at the movable contraption near the well.

The movable contraption must travel in such a way that it collides with the only contraption that has not yet been illuminated. This will allow you to access the well. Pull it back and just around the corner, almost in line with the stone pillar, is the proper positioning. If your beam is slightly crooked, simply change it until it attaches. When it does, the seal around the well will vanish, allowing you to jump into it and make a huge splash at the bottom.

Once inside the water, engage with the fountain at the objective marker now that the well is open. You must escape after a cutscene, for which you must dive into the well and swim down to find the exit from which you must leave. Swim back to the surface and then speak with Loki, who should be nearby, to complete the search.

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal