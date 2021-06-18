AC Valhalla Wenlocan Outpost Guide: How To Complete Ransacking Wenlocan Quest?

The Ransacking Wenlocan quest is given to a player after completing the War Weary quest. As a part of the quest, Eivor has to steal goods from the Wenlocan outpost in an effort to weaken king Rhodri. The Wenlocan outpost is situated near the Hill Gate Remnants, southwest of the Wenlocan Abbey. If a player has already synchronised with Hill Gate Remnants viewpoint, they can fast travel there as well.

AC Valhalla Wenlocan Outpost Guide

Reach the location

Once arrived at the location, climb down the edge of a cliff situated at the hill slopes. This is the Wenlocan Outpost location. A player can use his Raven to locate the camp and goods. As a player moves towards the post, Odin's sight can be used to check for enemies, cargo and location of prisoners. Once Eivor has taken down the guards, he needs to open up crates with supplies, which are located in the caves and on the trees in the guard posts.

Take out all the enemies and loot the chests

At the Wenlocan outpost location, a player has two options. Either they can complete the quest in a stealth mode, which implies taking down all the enemies without gaining attention. The second option is to fight the enemies along with the help of prisoners. Either way, a player has to take down the guards in the AC Valhalla Wenlocan outpost. It is easier to take down the guards using stealth assassinations than to fight them, as stealth assassination kills the enemy at once. Attacking an alert enemy might take more time and cost some health as well.

The quest completes once all chests are looted

The prisoners are situated in a cave that has banners on the entrance and a wooden structure. The cave also has two cargo chests to loot, while others are scattered around the location. Once a player has looted all the cargo chests, the Ransacking Wenlocan quest will be completed. Additionally, some rare items such as nickel ingot from a skirmisher and brigandine helm at the back of a small cave can also be found during or after the quest is complete. Stay tuned for another AC Valhalla update.

IMAGE: UBISOFT WEBSITE