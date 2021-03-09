AC Valhalla: What Is Dandelion Puff? Find All The Details Here

AC Valhalla is an open-world action-adventure based game. It is structured around various main story arcs and optional side quests. They are called world events. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Dandelion Puff, Where to find the Dandelion Puff Oxfordshire Mystery world events quest in AC Valhalla and more.

Dandelion Puff in AC Valhalla is a pet animal and it is part of one of the Oxfordshire Mystery world events quest. It is also called the fox pet in AC Valhalla. You have to complete the Mystery to get Dandelion Puff to follow you. But that doesn’t mean that it becomes your pet right off the bat. You have to be careful with what you’re doing for the fox pet to not bug out. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get the Dandelion Puff in AC Valhalla.

How to get the Dandelion Puff in AC Valhalla?

To get the Dandelion Puff in AC Valhalla, you have to complete the appropriate Mystery world events quest in Oxfordshire. The Woman in Distress will tell you that her dog, Dandelion Puff, is stuck in her burning house. She asks you to rescue her precious pet. To do that, go to the right side of the house and destroy the reed barrier over the door. It’s still blocked by some shelves, but ignore that for now. Next, head to the back of the house, destroy another reed barrier and get into the house through the hole in the wall.

Once you are inside the house, move the barrier on the left away from the door. Break the red wall that is next to the barrier, then break another wall on the right. If you’re using Odin’s Vision, you’ll know that’s where the dog is. When you release Dandelion Puff, you’ll see that it’s a fox. Let it follow you outside, and take it to her mistress. She sadly expires and asks you to find a good home for Dandelion. You’ll notice it doing figure eights around your legs.

So, to get your fox pet in AC Valhalla, walk away from the fire for a little bit to make sure Dandelion Puff is following you. At one point, Eivor will ask whether the fox wants to join their new settlement. Dandelion Puff will bark appreciatively, and dart straight for your village. Don’t worry, it’ll be fine. From then on, you will see your new friend running around Ravensthorpe. In the next section, we’ll have a look at where to find the Dandelion Puff Oxfordshire Mystery world events quest in AC Valhalla.

Where to find the Dandelion Puff Oxfordshire Mystery world events quest in AC Valhalla?

To find Dandelion Puff Oxfordshire Mystery world events quest and get your AC Valhalla fox pet, you need to look just north of the center of Oxfordshire. Specifically, it’s just north of the Great Ouse River, smack in the middle between Linforda and Buckingham. If you need a fast travel point for orientation, go to Thaerelea Ruins, and head south from there. You’re looking for a small farmstead that’s on fire. It’s really not difficult to spot.