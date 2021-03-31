AC Valhalla: What Is Hearthweru Armor? Learn All About It In This Guide

AC Valhalla is an Open-world adventure based game. It’s developers, Ubisoft Montreal has been including both main and side quests to keep the game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Hearthweru Armor in AC Valhalla and more.

The complete details of Hearthweru Armor in AC Valhalla

Hearthweru Armor is a newly released Armor set in AC Valhalla. This includes the 5 piece Armor set, a cloak as well as a spear, a Mount skin, a Raven skin and a shield. It is a powerful weapon that is only available in the Helix Store for 1000 Helix Credits. Please note that you wouldn’t find this Armor in the game and you have to exclusively purchase it in the Helix store. It may be available in the future in some other areas, but right now, this is the only option to get it. below, we’ll give you a list of perks that is included with this Armor set. Kindly note it down. It’ll aid you take an informed decision on whether to purchase this Armor set or not.

The main perk is the increased attack for three hits after a block. What it means is that you are going to have powerful attacks after a block when you wear this Armor set.

The perk of the spear is that you will get an increased attack when you equip it with the shield. This is applicable to all kinds of Shield, not only the Shield that accompanies this Armor set.

Perk for the gilded Shield. You will get increased speed after a block. What you need to understand is that the Armor will increase your attack after a block and on the other hand, the Shield will increase your speed after a block. This knowledge is important to have. Because if you are in a boss battle where you need to block a lot, this Armor set will be of great help to you.

We hope that we are able to give you a clear overview of what is Hearthweru Armor and the necessary details you need to know about this Armor set. As we’ve mentioned earlier, it is a newly released Armor set, and we couldn’t wait to see it in action. Currently, there are 10 different powerful Armor sets available in AC Valhalla. All of them are powerful and this one is on par with the already available ones!

Image source: Ubisoft Montreal