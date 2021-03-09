AC Valhalla: What Is The Legacy Of Saint George Quest? Find All The Details Here

AC Valhalla is an open-world, action-based game. Since its release, it has been gaining popularity day by day. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is the Legacy of Saint George quest, the details about the Legacy of Saint George quest in AC Valhalla and more.

In the latest update to the game, the Legacy of Saint George quest added and many players finding it interesting. It requires you to find two Saint George clues. Both clue locations are in the newly-added river raids. One is in River Raid seven, and one in River Raid EXE. The problem is that the game won’t mark their locations for you, and you can’t use your raven to scout things out for you as well. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at where to find the Legacy of Saint George quest in AC Valhalla.

Where to find the Legacy of Saint George quest in AC Valhalla?

We are able to find the River Severn Legacy of Saint George clue in the Northern Monastery area, in the far northeast of the map. Make your way straight to the church on the top of the hill, and go inside by bashing through the door on the southern side. Look to the west to spot a hole in the floor, through which you can shoot at the barred door to unlock it. Then, go over there and you’ll find the clue on a desk. As for the Saint George clue in the River Exe raid, that’s in the east of the map, in Escanceaster Monastery. This one doesn’t have any particular puzzle or secret to it. Just go into the church in the north of the monastery grounds. There’s a desk in the southwest corner of the church, and the clue is right there. Easy as taking candy from a baby!

Once you have both AC Valhalla Saint George Legacy clues, you can take them to Vagn in your settlement. Do that at your leisure. There’s no time limit or anything like that. What these clues do is uncover a new river raid called River Dee. Needless to say, that opens more opportunities to plunder, allowing you to complete the St. George armour set and more pretty easily. That’s all there is to it when it comes to completing the Legacy of Saint George quest in AC Valhalla.