AC Valhalla Where The Stone Falls: Learn The Choices And Outcomes For This Quest

AC Valhalla is rich with quests that will involve the players mentally and physically. The game is massive and some of the side quests can be repetitive, but some of the main quests can really shine. On the side players also have many side activities they can take part in, so many mysteries they can unlock and a plethora of treasures they can loot across the map. Players want to learn more about AC Valhalla's Where the Stone Falls quest.

AC Valhalla Where the Stone Falls

Players will receive the Where the Stone Falls quest in the Lincolnshire story arc. In this quest, the players need to decide who will be the next ealdorman of this region. This guide will help the players learn the choices of Ealdormen and the consequences of choosing them. Check out the choices for Where the Stone Falls Quest below:

Hunwald: This character is considered to be the optimum choice for the Ealdorman of this region. Choosing him would help reveal the villain and will also lead to a castle siege at Anecastre. When the quest is completed Hunwald becomes the leader and Swanburrow moves to Ravensthorpe.

Aelfgar: Aelfgar is also the right choice but many players are put off by this character because he tries too hard to prove himself as a hunter and a fighter. Choosing him would help reveal the villain and will also lead to a castle siege at Anecastre. When the quest is completed, Aelfgar becomes the leader and Hunwald and his lover move to Ravensthorpe.

Herefrith: This character is the only wrong choice the players can make in the Where the Stone Falls quest. Choosing him would immediately end the quest. He is a member of the Order of the Ancients and the players will have to hunt him down and assassinate him later in the game.

AC Valhalla Dorobernia Theater

Dorobernia theatre is one of the important locations in AC Valhalla. The Dorobernia theatre holds Cent Wealth and Roman Artifacts. These can be accessed by traversing through a series of underground tunnels and create some explosions along the way. The Dorobernia Theater is also the area where players can find the man with the pig.

In the theater, the player will see two men along with a pig, once they talk to the man with the text box on their head, a world event will initiate. To complete this event the player will have to drink the liquid in a nearby bucket which will cause them to hallucinate. While being hallucinated the players will have to talk to the pig. Once they sober up, they will have to repeat the process to complete this World Event.

Promo Image Source: UbisoftMTL