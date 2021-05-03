AC Valhalla: Where To Find The Bell? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

AC Valhalla is a powerful and popular game. It has definitely influenced the younger generation and attracted them towards playing this adventure based game. You will be able to play AC Valhalla on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Bell in AC Valhalla, where to find the Bell location and more.

The complete details of the bell in AC Valhalla

The Bell belongs to the Wardens of Faith branch. It is a sub-group within the larger Order of the Ancients in AC Valhalla. As you progress in the game, you will have to take out many of these members, while others will require you to purposefully find them out on your own. This is also the case with the Bell, who requires you to find two clues in order to reveal who they are. In this section, we will take a look at what are those clues and where you can find them. You should note one thing that these clues are not easy to find. Having said that, There are a total of three ways that you can get the first clue for the Bell. You can receive the clue after assassinating Patrick, also known as The Anvil in Oxenefordscire. Some players have also reported getting the clue after killing the Billhook. Kill the zealot, also known as Bercthun. Defeating Bercthun isn’t an easy task. His power level is 340 and it will require some patience, skill, and even a little bit of luck to take him down. Ranged attacks can be your best bet as the distance between you and him can keep you safe. After defeating him, confirm his death to get the first clue. The second clue can be found at the chain blockade in the south of Suthsexe. The blockade is near the bottom of the region, just before the last bend that leads into the ocean. There is a tower and encampment on the eastern side of the river, where you can locate the clue. To be specific, the clue is in the tower, on the bottom level. However, the door is barred. So head up to the next level and find the opening in the floor. Aim your bow through here and shoot the bar, allowing the door to be opened. Head down to the bottom level and you will be able to see that the clue on a table.

What is the identity of the Bell?

With the second clue, you will be able to uncover the identity of the Bell.

Bell is a gravedigger who works at Brimclif Monastery and his name is Beneseck of Bath.

AC Valhalla update

