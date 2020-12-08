AC Valhalla Wiccans Cave Location Guide: Visit This Cave To Collect High Level Treasure

Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes under the genre of action role-playing video game and has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal along with being published by Ubisoft. It is a successor to the Assassin's Creed Odyssey which came out in 2018 and is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series. Continue reading to find out where is Wiccans cave.

AC Valhalla Wiccans Cave

In AC Valhalla, the Wiccan’s Cave is a location in which the players will be able to find the Mysterious Crock and Dish Tablet. Along with these two, there are also a lot of iron ore deposits and chests available for looting. For locating the entrance to the cave you will have to go to about 400m in the South direction of Olikana Tower.

Keep going in this direction till you come across something that looks like a witch's altar. Keep looking around and you should be able to see a block of ice for breaking. After you finish doing this, just go into the hallway which will have a screen door at the end, and to the right room where there are some chickens.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



