AC Valhalla Winchester Mysteries: Learn Step By Step Instructions On How To Complete Them

Winchester contains four different Mysteries in AC Valhalla. It is pretty simple to find out about each Mystery location and complete them one by one. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to complete all the Mysteries in AC Valhalla, what is Winchester Mysteries and more.

Like all the other quests in AC Valhalla, you need to complete the Winchester Mysteries in the game. The Mysteries are simple. As we’ve mentioned earlier, there are four Mysteries and you need to complete them one by one through part collecting different collectibles and part completing certain tasks. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a closer look at how to complete the Winchester Mysteries in AC Valhalla.

How to complete Winchester Mysteries in AC Valhalla?

There is no way you can skip without completing any Winchester Mysteries in AC Valhalla. We recommend you to collect everything as you go through this region to level up. For the beginner’s information, Mysteries are side quests you need to complete during the game. Having said that, let’s have a look at completing the 4 different Winchester Mysteries in AC Valhalla.

The first Mystery that we are going to complete is the Mildberg the Miracle Legs. To complete it, talk to the little girl at the marketplace. She wants to compete with you in a running race. No matter how fast you run, she will win. After the race gets completed, this Mystery will end automatically. The second Mystery we need to complete is Romeo and Aethelflaed. To complete it, you have to follow these steps. When you get to the Mystery’s location, you’ll be shown a prompt with a small graphic for your easy identification. If you press it, you’ll notice a boy standing on top of the scaffolding right on top of the church. Climb up and reach the top to talk to him. He wants you to get a flower sitting on the tree branch below. Use the zip line and drop down halfway through to land on the branch. You need to time your landing jump, so this may require a few tries. Grab the flower and go back to the boy to end this Mystery.

The third Mystery that we are going to complete is Aelfred’s Jewel. To complete it, talk to the man named Cedric. For this Mystery, we need to find a way into Cedric’s house. Go to the back of the house to find a wooden barricade blocking one of the windows. Shoot it and enter the house. Inside the house, talk to the Jeweler. Here you can choose to pay him 230 coins or use a level 4 Charisma answer. Once you’ve obtained the jewel, go back to Cedric. Speak with him and either return the jewel or keep it. This will end this Mystery. The final Mystery we are going to complete is Asser. To complete it, follow these steps. Enter the church and talk to the man. If you look hard enough, you should notice that one of the lecterns is illuminated by a ray of light coming from one of the small upper windows while the other two aren’t. Go outside, climb up the scaffolding, and move the obstacles blocking the light from the windows. Now go back to the man to end this Mystery.