AC Valhalla Wither Farm: Know All About The River Raids Update Of AC Valhalla

The long-awaited River Raids gameplay feature was added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update 1.1.2. These raids give you the opportunity to farm both new and old resources in order to improve your gear and settlement. Fresh loot in the form of a brand new gear package is also available in the raids. This is a high-powered feature that should be played and replayed many times. River raids feature a variety of complex mechanics that make them special, demanding, rewarding, and entertaining all at the same time.

AC Valhalla Wither Farm Raid

The Wyther Farm is one of the 17 locations on the River Severn Raid map. Here is the list of all the locations:

Wyther Farm

Lewin Homestead

Smithe Homestead

Fishing Docks

Caersws

Llanidloes

Lowlands Camp

4x Small Camps

2x Island Camps

Eastern Fortification

Northern Monastery

Island Monastery

Severn Outpost

Players can go on these raids and earn a whole bunch of rewards for completing them. There are some requirements before the players can start doing these river raids. The first part is to complete the introduction quest known as ‘A River to Raid’ Quest'. This is a quest that teaches the players all the mechanics of this new game mode. Along with this, the players will also need to have 50 Silver saved as they will need it to hire a crew for the raid. If the players don’t have 50 Silver, then the raid won't start. After that follow these steps:

First, the players need to head over to Vagn, who is located next to the River Raid Dock in Ravensthorpe.

Here the player should speak to the character and from the conversation options, the players should choose Let's go raiding.

Then the players need to select one of the available River Raids on the map.

Then the players would need to assign Jomsvikings to any empty slots in your raid rooster.

Then they need to select Start Raid to start their River Raid mission.

River Dee Raid Map Locations

Rhuabon Village

Crowder’s Hut

Ery’s Island

Erbistock

Deebury

Goodwinlee

Bunce Hideway

Cliffside Monastery

Riverside Monastery

3x Small Camps

Staging Camp

Hillview Outpost

Forward Camp

Logging Camp

Deva Victrix

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal