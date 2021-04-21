Last Updated:

AC Valhalla Wither Farm: Know All About The River Raids Update Of AC Valhalla

The long-awaited River Raids gameplay feature was added to AC Valhalla Update 1.1.2. These raids are an opportunity to farm new and old resources and more.

The long-awaited River Raids gameplay feature was added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update 1.1.2. These raids give you the opportunity to farm both new and old resources in order to improve your gear and settlement. Fresh loot in the form of a brand new gear package is also available in the raids. This is a high-powered feature that should be played and replayed many times. River raids feature a variety of complex mechanics that make them special, demanding, rewarding, and entertaining all at the same time.

AC Valhalla Wither Farm Raid

The Wyther Farm is one of the 17 locations on the River Severn Raid map. Here is the list of all the locations:

  • Wyther Farm
  • Lewin Homestead
  • Smithe Homestead
  • Fishing Docks
  • Caersws
  • Llanidloes
  • Lowlands Camp
  • 4x Small Camps
  • 2x Island Camps
  • Eastern Fortification
  • Northern Monastery
  • Island Monastery
  • Severn Outpost

Players can go on these raids and earn a whole bunch of rewards for completing them. There are some requirements before the players can start doing these river raids. The first part is to complete the introduction quest known as ‘A River to Raid’ Quest'. This is a quest that teaches the players all the mechanics of this new game mode. Along with this, the players will also need to have 50 Silver saved as they will need it to hire a crew for the raid. If the players don’t have 50 Silver, then the raid won't start. After that follow these steps:

  • First, the players need to head over to Vagn, who is located next to the River Raid Dock in Ravensthorpe. 
  • Here the player should speak to the character and from the conversation options, the players should choose Let's go raiding.
  • Then the players need to select one of the available River Raids on the map.
  • Then the players would need to assign Jomsvikings to any empty slots in your raid rooster. 
  • Then they need to select Start Raid to start their River Raid mission.

River Dee Raid Map Locations

  • Rhuabon Village
  • Crowder’s Hut
  • Ery’s Island
  • Erbistock
  • Deebury
  • Goodwinlee
  • Bunce Hideway
  • Cliffside Monastery
  • Riverside Monastery
  • 3x Small Camps
  • Staging Camp
  • Hillview Outpost
  • Forward Camp
  • Logging Camp
  • Deva Victrix

