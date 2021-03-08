AC Valhalla Wocig: Check Out How To Find Wocig Mysterious Tablet

AC Valhalla is in the stores now and almost every player is getting their hands on the copy of the latest Assassins Creed instalment. Ubisoft has made a massive action-RPG this time around with Norse mythology as their background. The game has a huge number of quests to complete, mysteries to solve, treasures to plunder, and places to explore. The franchise is also known for its historic accuracy of the depiction of events in the past. Players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Wocig.

Also read: AC Valhalla Viking For Hire: Become The Viking Mercenary Through This Quest

Also read: AC Valhalla Lord And Lady: Check Out The Solution For This Standing Stones Puzzle

AC Valhalla Wocig

Wocig is one of the locations in Hamtunscire, in this location, there is a cave that holds a lot of loot for the players to collect. Once they are inside the cave, they should keep running ahead until they find a boat and a water body there. The players should get into the boat and sail ahead until they reach a location where they see stairs.

They should use these stairs to run up and loot a chest, next to this chest is a huge rock that players will have to scale for the next step. Then with a series of parkour moves and with the help of the Odin Sight ability, the players should be able to reach another area. Here they need to use the torch and burn whatever is in front of them to cause explosions and open up their paths. This will also open a crawl path to a room that holds the mysterious tablet. Collecting this tablet will finish one of the Treasures of Britain too.

AC Valhalla Map for Skill Tree

Ubisoft has designed a complex and intricate AC Valhalla Skill Treemap. The AC Valhalla map for skills hasn’t been designed like any normal RPG, they have created a huge map of skills for the players. The player starts out from the center of the map. The AC Valhalla Skill treemap has 3 pegs, Melee, Ranged, and Stealth. Players get 2 skill points every time they level up and can spend these skill points to progress further in the skill treemap.

The player can use this skill treemap to design their own playstyle for AC Valhalla. If the player wants to play the silent assassin, then spending more on stealth and range skills will be helpful. If the player wishes to all-out attack every time then spending their skill points for melee attacks is advisable.

Upgrading the skills will also increase the overall power meter of the player. With the help of this power meter, the player can understand which enemies are easier to defeat and which enemies they are going to have a tough time with. There are two things to upgrade in the skill treemap. Players can upgrade the nodes. The nodes provide smaller upgrades to already existing skills and cost less. Players can upgrade their main skills. These skills cost more skill points but also provide the player with new attacks and moves to use against their enemies.

Players can use this skill tree to create a player build that suits their playstyle. Creating the right player build can turn out to be absolutely lethal for the enemies and can help the player progress in the game faster. Players need to observe and understand how they take on enemies in the game and create the build according to their own playstyle for it to be the most effective.

Also read: AC Valhalla Minninglow: Get Your Hands On The Tungsten Ingot And The Cursed Symbol

Also read: AC Valhalla Wrath Of The Druids: Learn More About The Upcoming AC Valhalla DLC