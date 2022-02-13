Activision confirms Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare sequel and new Warzone experience

After the recent acquisition, Activision has come up with its first announcement. The company is working on sequels of two huge Call of Duty titles for 2022. It will be developed by Infinity Ward and more updates will be given to players later this year. Call of Duty has also released some updates regarding the upcoming changes and improvements coming in the games. Keep reading to know more details.

As mentioned in the official blog post by Call of Duty, "this year's Call of Duty is a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019. The new game and a new Warzone experience are designed together from the ground-up." Additionally, the game also says that players should expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale with an all-new playscape and a new sandbox mode. Then, there will be a new engine that will power both the new Call of Duty game release and Warzone. "Development on both the new Call of Duty and the Warzone experience is being led by Infinity Ward."

Improvement coming to Warzone

Improvements in all forms of movement: vehicle handling, parachutes deploying at a lower vertical height, increased player mantle height, and collision fixes for both vehicles and players.

The Gas Mask animation no longer interrupts Operators who aim down sights.

When inserting Armor Plates, it refills a full plate of armour before filling damaged ones.

Performance and streaming issues, including Buy Station freezes, voice chat connectivity, and distorted graphics, across all platforms.

Specific Operator skins being invisible at certain distances.

Blockages to Modern Warfare® Multiplayer, which is tied to Warzone’s launcher.

Apart from this, Call of Duty confirms that it would not be adding Field of View sliders on consoles. Adding FOV on consoles in Warzone could create some performance-related issues for those who love the current console experience. COD says that its goal for Warzone is to provide a performant experience on all platforms. "The launch of Season Two of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone will mark the next step in our ongoing commitment to improving your gameplay experience."

