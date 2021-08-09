Activision Denies Releasing Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Edition

Activision managed to get a lot of attention after releasing the remastered version of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2. The community was expecting the developers to release a Modern Warfare 3 Remaster edition because of the campaign versions released for the Modern Warfare 1 and 2 Remaster editions. But recent reports from Eurogamer confirms that Activision has now released a statement to deny any rumours about the development or release of Modern Warfare 3 Remaster. This is a very shocking announcement because several players were waiting to play this remastered version of the classic 2011 Call Of Duty release. These Call Of Duty fans have now become very curious about this latest announcement about the game and have been trying to find some information about it. Here are all details on the internet about Modern Warfare 3 Remastered edition. Read more

Activision denies release of Modern Warfare 3 Remaster

The community was a bit disappointed after Activision scrapped their multiplayer game mode from their previous remastered releases. This could be because their developers might be caught up with other upcoming projects. Because of this the players were already prepared to play just the campaign mode in Modern Warfare 3 Remaster edition. But the latest announcement from Activision has denied the release of a normal story mode of the game. They said, “A remaster of Modern Warfare 3, campaign or multiplayer, does not exist. Any reports otherwise are incorrect.” No other information has been released about this game.

More about Call Of Duty

Currently, they are working on releasing their upcoming ‘Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard. The game is slated to be released by the end of this year. But there is a possibility that it could be delayed. A number of other upcoming titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Far Cry 6 have already pushed the release to 2022 because of production issues caused due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Activision has claimed that their Call Of Duty WW2: Vanguard is going to be a sequel to the soft-reboot of their latest Modern Warfare title. A recent post on Twitter about the new Warzone Season 5 confirms that this game is being launched soon. Well, the community is waiting for this game since it was announced and are expecting great things from it. No other information has been released about this upcoming game. Keep an eye out for any updates on Activision’s social media handles.