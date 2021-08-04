Age Of Empires 4 Closed Beta Goes Live On August 5: How To Sign Up For This Closed Beta?

Relic Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios have joined hands to release their upcoming real-time strategy video game. The makers have now managed to make significant development for this title and have recently released the Age of Empires 4 closed beta for its players. This has caught the gamers' attention and they have been trying to learn more about Age of Empires 4 beta Sign up. Here is all the information on the internet about playing the new Age of Empires 4 closed beta.

Age of Empires 4 closed beta released

Xbox Game Studios have been working on releasing a lot of new games lately in order to expand their next-generation console playlist. The makers have just made it available for specific players and the decision depends completely on the development team. But the Age of Empires 4 closed beta will still be made available to Age Insiders on Steam and the Microsoft Store. This game release is most likely the biggest event that has been hosted by Relic. Thus the launch of this new Age Of Empires 4 closed beta will bring in thousands of Age Insiders to test out the game and give any feedback on the minor bugs experienced in the game. The makers have fixed August 5 to be the Age of Empires 4 release date for the beta version. The original Age of Empires 4 release date has been set as October 28, 2021.

More about Age of Empires 4

Age of Empires 4 beta Sign up will start soon and the players can directly register for the game through Steam and Microsoft stores. Currently, the game will only be released for Steam and other systems that will run on PC. The makers have not released this beta version of the game for Xbox. users. The makers have also released the Age of Empires 4 closed beta requires specifications. These are required to be followed for a seamless and enhanced gaming experience.

