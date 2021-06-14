Age Of Empires 4 Release Date, Download Details, And System Requirements

Age of Empires 4 has definitely created a great buzz among the gaming community. The game is developed by Relic Entertainment and the publisher will be Xbox Game Studios. The great news with this game is that it is completely based on various civilizations and grand-scale battles. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of the Age of Empires 4 release date, and more.

The complete details of Age of Empires 4

In the upcoming sections, we will give you all the details you need to know about Age of Empires 4, its release date, the system requirements for the game, and where to download it. Age of Empires 4 is a real-time strategy video game. This is the 4th edition of the actual Age of Empires series. The game is set to release on October 28th, 2021. As we’ve mentioned earlier, it comes under the real-time strategy genre. The events in the game are taking place in the middle ages. It looks like most of the mechanics of the game will be based directly on the Age of Empires 2. When it comes to the Age of Empires 4 system requirements, it can run on a wide range of PC hardware which includes integrated laptop graphics. This is a piece of good news for those who aren’t planning to upgrade their PC any time soon. You must also keep in mind that the integrated graphics can vary significantly in terms of power. Hence, you should not go too low. If you have an ageing laptop, then there is no point in expecting a stellar experience when playing this game. Other than that, you need to have at least Windows 7 PC without any technical problems and 40 GB of disk space on your hard drive. You need to have 4 GB of RAM and version 11 or above Direct X without any tech problems to successfully run this game.

Can you play Age of Empires 4 on PC?

Yes, you will be able to play Age of Empires 4 on PC.

Details about the Age of Empires 4 download

If you have a free Microsoft account or if you have an Xbox Game Pass for PC, then you will be able to download this game easily.

Official trailer of Age of Empires 4

