Agent Jones Leads Fortnite Season 6 With Zero Crisis Finale

Fortnite Season 6 has just been released and the players are certainly extremely excited for it. Fortnite season 6 involves bring in an entire story around Agent Jones and the players are certainly curious about it. To help them pout, we have managed to gather some information about Fortnite season 6 and its storyline.

Fortnite Season 6 releases new trailer with Agent Jones

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post ahs took a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. We have also mentioned the description of the storyline that was shared on Fortnite’s official website.

DURING THE ZERO CRISIS FINALE, AGENT JONES AND THE FOUNDATION (ONE OF THE SEVEN) SEALED THE ZERO POINT IN A TOWER OF STONE. AS THE ZERO POINT WAS BEING CONTAINED, IT SENT A MYSTERIOUS PULSE ACROSS THE ISLAND, ERASING ANY ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY IN ITS PATH AND RESHAPING THE LANDSCAPE OF THE ISLAND. UNTOUCHED BY MODERN TECHNOLOGY, A PRIMAL BIOME SPREADS THROUGH THE ISLAND. AT ITS CENTER IS THE SPIRE AND THE VILLAGE THAT SURROUNDS IT. LURKING IN THE SHADOW OF THE SPIRE, THE WILDERNESS HAS TAKEN OVER THE ISLAND'S LOCATIONS, LIKE COLOSSAL CROPS AND BONEY BURBS. IF YOU VENTURE TO THE EDGES OF THE PRIMAL BIOME, YOU'LL FIND GUARDIAN SPIRES PROTECTED BY MYSTERIOUS FORCES.

More about Fortnite Update

Fortnite makers have now released a teaser for their Season 6 and it certainly gave an insight into what is going to be launched to the game. A part of the video might hint that Midas skin is going to be released to the game and it is not surprising because the same has already happened before. Midas was initially released during Chapter 2 in Fortnite thus expecting its return to the game is certainly a must. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leaks that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game. This was also seen on the popular developer's ArtStation account.