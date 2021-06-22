Alien Artifacts Fortnite Release Time For Week 3 And Other Details

Fortnite Season 7 is out and the topic of this season has been set as Invasion. With the new season another Battle pass has likewise shown up and through that, the players have gotten another skin for a character called Kymera. Kymera is not human and can be redone and redesigned commonly in the game. To redesign the Kymera skin, players should discover Alien Artifacts all over Fortnite Island. Numerous players wish to find out Alien Artifacts Fortnite release time for Week 3 Locations.

Alien Artifacts Fortnite Release Time for Week 3 locations

Alien Artifacts are items that spawn in Fortnite island; they can be used to permanently upgrade the Kymera skin in the game. All Alien Artifacts have set locations in the map, but only 5 appear in one week, and the following week the next batch appears. All Alien Artifacts Fortnite Week 3 need to be found to permanently upgrade the Kymera skin in the game. Many players have been asking where are the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite. Fortunately for the players, this location guide will help the players learn the release time for Alien Artifacts Fortnite Week 3:

The release of the Weekly Challenges and Alien Artifacts for the week has been off schedule since Season7 Began. Earlier, Epic followed a different schedule for the release of these challenges. If Epic plans to follow the same schedule that it has been following since Season 7, then the release time will be 3 PM BST on the 22nd of June. If Epic plans to revert back to their previous schedule of releases, then the release time will be 3 PM BST on the 24th of June for the Week 3 Alien Artifacts.

Fortnite Challenges for Season 7 Week 2

Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the second week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Quests

Search Chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7) – 30,000 XP

Explosive Damage to Opponents or Opponent Structures (500) – 30,000 XP

Collect Spray Cans from Warehouses in Dirty Docks or Garages in Pleasant Park (2) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Equipment at Satellite Stations (15) – 30,000 XP

Search for a Graffiti-covered Wall at Hydro 16 or Near Catty Corner (1) – 30,000 XP

Visit Different Named Locations in a Single Match (5) – 30,000 XP

Enter a UFO (1) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests

Interact with a Dead Drop in Weeping Woods (1) – 45,000 XP

Step onto a Body Scanner (1) – 30,000 XP

Converse with Rich Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven or Special Forces (3) – 30,000 XP

Deal Damage with IO Tech Weapons (200) – 30,000 XP

Damage an IO Guard (1) – 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER