All NPC Locations In Fortnite: Find These Bosses And Fight Them In The Game

Fortnite has been a popular Battle Royale game and the users are certainly loving it. The makers have released a new Season and it has brought in a lot of new content. Recently the players are currently trying to know about All NPC locations in Fortnite. To help them here is all the information needed to know more about Fortnite Season 7. Read more to know where to find the new NPC locations in Fortnite.

All NPC Locations in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 7 has brought in a number of different bosses and NPCs in the game. The players can spot a number of different NPCs and fight them to get their weapons and powers. Thus the players are searching for questions like where to find the new NPC locations in Fortnite. Currently there are just 3 NPCs in the game and the players can expect more to be added to the game. Here are the locations of these 3 NPCs in the game.

Dr Sloan: Fortnite Season 7 has now brought in a new Mythical boss along with a set of new weapons to use in the game. It might be easy to get Dr. Slone’s boss location. Dr. Slone’s location can be found at the very middle of the map. The players can spot a number of houses and the makers have usually added a lot of bosses in the past to this location. Dr. Slone’s weapon, Mythic Pulse Rifle has also been a popular term searched by the games. The users can defeat the Mythical boss in order to get the weapon or can also use their V-bucks in the game to buy the entire set.

Riot: Riot is another NPC that has been added to the game. The players can easily get Riot’s location at a campsite that can be found extremely close to the bridge. This bridge can be found just towards the right side of Misty Meadows. The players can spot Riot roaming around the Misty end of the Bridge.

Guggimon: The players will need to head towards the northernmost smaller island that has been cut off from the mainland. There is also a lighthouse near this location and thus the players can easily find this location because of the landmark near the location. Apart from this, here is also the set of new weekly challenges that have been released for the players with Chapter 2 Season 7.

Epic Challenges

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER