'Among Us' Developers At InnerSloth Not Pleased By Release Of Fortnite's Impostors Mode

Fortnite has gained a lot of attention for releasing a new Fortnite mode for its players. The community has picked up some similarities between this BR game’s Fortnite Imposter mode and the indie game, 'Among Us'. Not only the fans, but the developers at Innerslot have also acknowledged some similarities and have passed their thought about it online. Among Us did not give a positive response when a Twitter user asked them if Epic Games had taken their approval before its launch. This has been picked up by the community and they are curious to know about Among us developers’ thoughts on Fortnite Imposters mode.

Among Us on Fortnite Impostors mode

it would've been really, really cool to collab haha.



The current Innersloth Community director, Victoria Tran also shared her thoughts about the new game mode in Fortnite using her Twitter account. She felt that it would've been really, really cool to collab with Epic Games. She also criticised them for “different themes or terminology” to this game made. Gamers have pointed at similarities like using the term ‘Impostor’ for their game mode and share information with other players in the party through “Discussions”. Plus the players can also be suspended using a voting system which is also used in the Indie game, Among Us. Epic Games could release a public response to Inner Sloth’s comments about their Fortnite Imposter game mode. But nothing official has been released yet.

The Bridge is under attack!



Will you ensure the safety and security of The Bridge... or follow Jones’ footsteps and sabotage the Imagined Order from within?



More about Fortnite

Apart from this, Epic Games just announced that they are going to add Diana Prince, Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite. This is to increase their skin roaster after collaborating with DC Comics to bring in the characters from their cinematic universe to the Fortnite digital world. Epic Games is going to introduce a new Wonder woman cosmetic bundle including Athena’s Battleaxe gathering tool, a new DC Trinity loading screen, the Golden Eagle Wings glider, and Diana’s Mantle back bling. They are not going to launch this character as an NPC but only as a skin. But the popularity of Wonder Woman skin could force Epic to release a brand new NPC for their BR game. Keep an eye out for any updates on Fortnite’s official Twitter account.