Among Us Xbox Release Date: Find Out When Is Among Us Coming To Xbox

Among Us is the game that took the whole world by storm thanks to its simplistic and intriguing play style. The word imposter became extremely popular and a part of pop culture due to the sudden rise of fame for Among Us. Since then Among Us has been teasing a console release for the longest time but the players haven’t received any information. Among Us is now finally coming to consoles on the Xbox which was announced during E3 2021. Players wish to learn more about Among US Xbox release date.

Among Us Xbox Release Date

Since the news broke out all that every player can ask is when is Among Us coming to Xbox. Among Us will be a part of the Xbox Game pass and every game pass owner will have the game for free. The answer to the question, when is Among Us coming to Xbox hasn’t been answered yet, Innersloth has mentioned that the game will be ported to console at some point in 2021 but no official release date has been provided. This information was announced during the Xbox E3 2021 showcase.

How to get Geoff Mask in Among Us?

The Summer Games Fest has kickstarted in Among Us. This fest will hold a variety of new events that players can complete to receive exclusive loot. The Summer Games Fest opening was streamed on twitch. The players that watched the opening ceremony, receive the Geoff Keighley Among Us Mask. The fest kicked off on the tenth of June and only the players that watched the stream were able to acquire the Geoff Mask. Among Us has provided another way for the players to acquire the mask for those who missed it the first time around. Check out how to get Geoff Keighley Among Us Mask below:

The players will have to link their Twitch account and Among Us account first, then they will have to watch the first 15 minutes of the Summer Games Fest opening and then claim the Geoff Among Us Mask when it is in the inventory.

To link the Twitch account the players will have to open the game on their desktop

Then click on the Settings option which is represented by the Gear icon

Once in the Settings Option, the players should move towards the Data tab

In the Data tab, the players will have to look for the Twitch logo in the bottom-right and click on it

Then a browser window will open where the users will have to sign in or sign-up for Twitch. Then they will have to review the data being requested if it works for them then the players can complete the rest of the prompts.

After the work here is complete, the players should go back to the game and finish the account linking process there.

Once that is done the players should search for the Summer Games Fest opening ceremony on Twitch and watch the first 15 minutes.

Then they can go back to the game’s inventory to find the Geoff Keighley Among Us mask ready for them to claim.

IMAGE: AMONGUSGAME TWITTER