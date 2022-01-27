Last Updated:

Amul Jumps On The Wordle Bandwagon With Witty Ad Campaign Poster; See Pic Here

Wordle is a free and simple guessing game where players are to guess a five-letter word of the day every 24 hours and get six chances in every attempt.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Amul

Image: Pixabay


India's largest dairy company Amul has also joined the bandwagon of the word game 'Wordle' that has become a sensation lately. Wordle is a free and simple guessing game where players are to guess a five-letter word of the day every 24 hours and get six chances in every attempt. Cashing on the opportunity, Amul, which is famous for its unique and creative marketing style has also turned to the online phenomenon.

"#Amul Topical: The web based word game that’s become a viral sensation! (sic)", Amul's tweet read where it shared a picture of the Amul girl completing the puzzle in the third attempt. Calling Amul the 'Wordle for butter', the iconic Amul endorser completed the puzzle in the third attempt with a message that read, "Makes bread great".

How does Wordle work?

  • There's a new word of the day, every 24 hours, and it's up to the player to discover what it is
  • Wordle gives players six chances to predict a five-letter word that is chosen randomly
  •  A virtual keyboard and six rows and five columns, each are displayed on the Wordle website. Each slot represents a letter, and each row represents the following guess 
  • If you put the proper letter in the right location, it becomes green, as illustrated above. When a correct letter is typed in the wrong place, it turns yellow. A letter that isn't part of the word in any way appears grey.

Wordle reaches Harvard

Since the game was introduced five months ago, it has been received extremely well among online game lovers who solve the puzzles each day and flock to their social media to post about it.

Noticing a surge in the number of players, Steven Pinker, a psychology professor from Harvard University explained what makes the game so addictive. "I imagine it has the optimal level of reward. It’s hard enough to require concentrated thought, but not so intractable as to leave people frustrated most of the time," Pinker said as per Harvard's statement.

READ | After Wordle, Rahul Gandhi posts Twitter Poll to troll BJP govt ahead of Assembly polls

(Image: Pixabay)

READ | Google search trend for 'Knoll' surges after it appears on Wordle; Check what it means
READ | Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith aces Wordle; Pakistan PM gets trolled in the process
READ | Wordle: Harvard psychologist explains what makes this simple word game so addictive
Tags: Amul, Wordle, Wordle game
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com