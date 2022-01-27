Amul Jumps On The Wordle Bandwagon With Witty Ad Campaign Poster; See Pic Here

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
India's largest dairy company Amul has also joined the bandwagon of the word game 'Wordle' that has become a sensation lately. Wordle is a free and simple guessing game where players are to guess a five-letter word of the day every 24 hours and get six chances in every attempt. Cashing on the opportunity, Amul, which is famous for its unique and creative marketing style has also turned to the online phenomenon.
"#Amul Topical: The web based word game that’s become a viral sensation! (sic)", Amul's tweet read where it shared a picture of the Amul girl completing the puzzle in the third attempt. Calling Amul the 'Wordle for butter', the iconic Amul endorser completed the puzzle in the third attempt with a message that read, "Makes bread great".
#Amul Topical: The web based word game that’s become a viral sensation! pic.twitter.com/PS1lcIENWZ— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) January 27, 2022
Since the game was introduced five months ago, it has been received extremely well among online game lovers who solve the puzzles each day and flock to their social media to post about it.
Noticing a surge in the number of players, Steven Pinker, a psychology professor from Harvard University explained what makes the game so addictive. "I imagine it has the optimal level of reward. It’s hard enough to require concentrated thought, but not so intractable as to leave people frustrated most of the time," Pinker said as per Harvard's statement.