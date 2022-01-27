Amul Jumps On The Wordle Bandwagon With Witty Ad Campaign Poster; See Pic Here

India's largest dairy company Amul has also joined the bandwagon of the word game 'Wordle' that has become a sensation lately. Wordle is a free and simple guessing game where players are to guess a five-letter word of the day every 24 hours and get six chances in every attempt. Cashing on the opportunity, Amul, which is famous for its unique and creative marketing style has also turned to the online phenomenon.

"#Amul Topical: The web based word game that’s become a viral sensation! (sic)", Amul's tweet read where it shared a picture of the Amul girl completing the puzzle in the third attempt. Calling Amul the 'Wordle for butter', the iconic Amul endorser completed the puzzle in the third attempt with a message that read, "Makes bread great".

#Amul Topical: The web based word game that’s become a viral sensation! pic.twitter.com/PS1lcIENWZ — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) January 27, 2022

How does Wordle work?

There's a new word of the day, every 24 hours, and it's up to the player to discover what it is

Wordle gives players six chances to predict a five-letter word that is chosen randomly

A virtual keyboard and six rows and five columns, each are displayed on the Wordle website. Each slot represents a letter, and each row represents the following guess

If you put the proper letter in the right location, it becomes green, as illustrated above. When a correct letter is typed in the wrong place, it turns yellow. A letter that isn't part of the word in any way appears grey.

Wordle reaches Harvard

Since the game was introduced five months ago, it has been received extremely well among online game lovers who solve the puzzles each day and flock to their social media to post about it.

Noticing a surge in the number of players, Steven Pinker, a psychology professor from Harvard University explained what makes the game so addictive. "I imagine it has the optimal level of reward. It’s hard enough to require concentrated thought, but not so intractable as to leave people frustrated most of the time," Pinker said as per Harvard's statement.

