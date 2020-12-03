Android 11 Easter Egg And Latest Update: Follow These Steps To Activate The Easter Egg

When you turn the dial to 11, a tiny cat Emoji appears at the bottom of the display, above the navigation bar. However, tapping the Emoji doesn’t do anything, but it is a hint as to another change that’s been made. Continue reading to know all about how to access this easter egg.

Android 11 Easter Egg

Follow these steps to check out the easter egg:

After you see the cat Emoji, head to the new power menu to find a new mini-game.

Hold down the power button to launch the menu

Tap the three-button overflow menu next to the home controls section.

Tap “Add controls

Tap “See other apps” at the bottom of your screen.

Tap on “Cat Controls

Select the water bubbler, food bowl, and toy to add these options to your power control menu.

These controls will let you attract cats to your device.

Now each cat that shows up will have a different number and color

You’ll be able to see your new friend in the notification shade.

Fill up your food and water frequently for a cat to show up.

Android 11 Update

The two devices for which the OnePlus OxygenOS 11 update is released as of December 3 are OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Below-mentioned are all the details for these two phones.

OnePlus 8 – Released – Public beta program – Open Beta 2 – Open Beta 3 – Open Beta 4 Notes Front camera ring light confirmed in the stable update – HydrogenOS 11 Public Beta Live in China, Beta 2, Beta 3, Beta 4 – Survey for Open beta 1/2 users – Kernel sources released – [BUG] Camera/flashlight, calls, Quick Settings, & phone lock (Stable – HydrogenOS 11 stable update is out

OnePlus 8 Pro – Released – Public beta program – Open Beta 2 – Open Beta 3 – Open Beta 4 Notes – Front camera ring light confirmed in stable update – [BUG] Google Assistant launch gesture not working after Open Beta 1 – HydrogenOS 11 Public Beta Live in China, Beta 2, Beta 3, Beta 4 – Survey for Open beta 1/2 users – Kernel sources released – [BUG] Camera/flashlight, calls, Quick Settings, & phone lock (Stable) – HydrogenOS 11 stable update is out



Android 11 Release Date

A state of "platform stability" was planned for July 2020, and the final release occurred on September 8, 2020. The first developer preview build of Android 11 was released on February 19, 2020, as a factory image for supported Google Pixel smartphones (excluding the first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL).

